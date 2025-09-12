"The newbies never listened to me" - Big Brother star Rachel Reilly opens up about her exit to Julie Chen Moonves

Rachel Reilly ( Image via Instagram /@rachelereillyvillegas)

In an unexpected turn of events in Big Brother 27, former winner Rachel Reilly was eliminated from the show. While she could not win season 27, Rachel had an interesting conversation with show host Julie Chen Moonves.

As fans have been talking about the surprise twist and claiming the elimination to be uncalled for, Rachel Reilly got eliminated due to a Locust game twist.

In a side interview from the episode, the veteran has admitted that she is rather disappointed in herself as Big Brother meant so much to her, while further adding how she kind of feels like she has let everyone down. While Reilly has been eliminated from the game, she has become the first member of the jury who will crown the winner on the finale on Sunday, September 28. When asked about her fellow housemates in this season, Rachel Reilly said,

“The newbies never listened to me."

Rachel Reilly has an interesting take on her fellow housemates

While the former Big Brother winner could not take home the winning trophy this time, Rachel Reilly surely had an interesting answer when asked about her fellow housemates in an interview with Men’s Journal.

“I feel the calibre of players this season was what you would expect from a bunch of newbies,” the mom of two says. “They didn’t really understand the game, and there were a lot of people who didn’t want to take advice from me. They didn’t want to understand the strategy behind some of the decisions that needed to be made or the logic behind keeping certain players in the game longer and working to get out other players. I think that I would expect this type of gameplay from new players because I think I probably played like that when I played Big Brother 12.”

Who is Rachel Reilly blaming for her eviction?

While Rachel Reilly's elimination was unexpected and fans had a huge uproar on Twitter regarding that, it seems like the former Big Brother winner has an interesting take on it.

In an interview with Men’s Journal, the Big Brother veteran has one name whom she blames for her eviction. As Rachel Reilly said,

“Unfortunately, I hold Ava most responsible for my eviction,” Rachel says. “I really thought she and I had a great relationship and I had worked really hard to form this bond with her all season, where we had this final two. We were friends, we had this great working relationship and I thought that Ava would have listened to me, especially in such a clutch moment when it was like a do-or-die situation, and this is such a strategic twist, and Ava’s a fan of the show as well.”

“I do feel that Ava should have picked me first, or she could have picked Will [Williams] first or Ashley [Hollis], but it was just the fact of her picking Vince as the first person to go into that maze that really was the downfall of the rest of the evening,” she explains. “And I don’t know how we could have overcome that, especially with the fact that Vince picked Lauren [Domingue]. And I just think that picking Vince first was such a bad strategic game move.”

