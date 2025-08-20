“The man. The legend. The OG” — Steve Burton pays heartfelt tribute to late General Hospital icon Tristan Rogers

Steve Burton and Tristan Rogers (Image via Instagram/ @1steveburton)

The General Hospital icon, Tristan Rogers, passed away on August 15, 2025, due to lung cancer, as confirmed by his manager. The veteran actor has been a part of Port Charles for decades, portraying the role of Robert Scorpio. Recently, the actor was seen on the show, again, sharing the screen with Steve Burton, who plays Jason Morgan, and Sofia Mattsson, who plays Sasha Gimore on General Hospital.

After the tragic demise of actor Tristan Rogers, Steve shared a post on Instagram, paying respect to the actor. Steve shared a carousel of him and Tristen through the years on Instagram on August 17, 2025, and captioned it with,

“If you know General Hospital, you know Robert Scorpio. @tristanrogers73

The man. The legend. The OG.

I’m truly honored that I had the chance to work alongside Tristan on his very last day at work…… Tristan, thank you for everything you did. You paved the way for guys like me. Rest easy, my friend. Your light and laughter live on. 🙏🏻❤️”

Steve expressed how honored he felt to be by Tristan’s side on his very last day at work, making sure he was taken care of.

He shared that although Tristan wasn’t feeling his best, he still showed incredible strength by coming to set because, for him, General Hospital was truly home. Steve noted how Tristan’s humor and spirit shone through, even in difficult moments, calling it “a true legend.”

Here’s everything to know about the late actor Tristan Rogers from General Hospital

Tristan Rogers is an Australian-American actor who was born on June 3, 1946, in Melbourne, Australia. He began his professional life as a musician, playing drums with a rock band before shifting his focus to acting in his 20s. Furthermore, Tristan began his career on Australian television, appearing in series such as The Link Men, Bellbird, Power Without Glory, and a few more.

Later, Rogers moved into British cinema with roles in films such as Four Dimensions of Greta and The Flesh and Blood Show. However, the actor gained widespread recognition for his portrayal of Robert Scorpio on the American daytime soap opera General Hospital. The actor introduced the character of Robert Scorpio on the show in December 1980, and the last the he was seen was on July 18, 2025, for a cameo. Tristan appeared on General Hospital in more than 1,400 episodes. He also appeared on GH’s spinoff, General Hospital: Night Shift.

Apart from General Hospital, Rogers has been a part of several other entertainment projects like The Young and the Restless, The Bold and the Beautiful, Studio City, The Box, Number 96, and a few more. Tristan has also voiced a character on shows and video games, like Batman Beyond, The Wild Thornberrys, The Rescuers Down Under, Mad Max, Delgo, The Real Adventure of Johnny Quest, and a few more.

Over the course of his career, Tristan has earned several prestigious accolades. In 2020, he received the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Performance by a Supporting Actor in a Digital Drama Series for his role as Doc on Studio City. Earlier in his career, he was recognized with Soapy Awards, winning Most Exciting New Actor in 1981 and Outstanding Actor in 1984 for his work on General Hospital. In addition to these honors, the actor has also garnered multiple nominations at the Daytime Emmy Awards.

Catch the latest episodes of General Hospital on ABC and Hulu.