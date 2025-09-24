The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Deacon confronts Sheila over Luna, Bill tries to fix things with Katie, and romance sparks anew

The Bold and the Beautiful airs on CBS (Image via YouTube/@boldandbeautiful)

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Thursday, September 25, 2025, tease explosive confrontations and emotional reckonings that could reshape relationships across Los Angeles. Deacon Sharpe’s world is shaken when he finally learns the truth about Luna Nozawa and Sheila Sharpe’s role in keeping it hidden.

The news infuriates Deacon, compelling Sheila to confess her dishonesty and threatening the solidity of their marriage. Bill Spencer, meanwhile, centers on securing his residence and patching up broken ties with Katie Logan.

As they unite to defend their son, the question is raised if past flames might be rekindled. Meanwhile, Luna's arrival continues to create chaos, leaving Electra Forrester shaken after Will Spencer confesses. As the secrets are unraveled and loyalties are pushed, Thursday's episode guarantees dramatic high-stakes, family feud, and potential rekindling of romance.

Deacon confronts Sheila about Luna

Deacon Sharpe finds out in a jaw-dropping revelation that Sheila Sharpe was aware of Luna Nozawa's survival but concealed the information from him. His rage erupts when he insists on a complete revelation, prompting Sheila to describe how she found out Luna was alive and the extent she went to in covering her up.

Deacon cannot understand how Sheila can stand up for a person who has brought so much damage, including deaths and near-disasters, to the Forrester and Spencer families. The argument turns ugly, threatening their marriage. Deacon storms out at the end, not knowing if their relationship will overcome the betrayal.

Sheila’s secrets impact Deacon and Deke

As Deacon processes Sheila’s deception, Deke Sharpe also makes waves. Having overheard this, Deke goes back to Remy Pryce and informs him of the news concerning Luna. Remy is shocked by the scope of Sheila's deception, especially because it concerns not just Luna's survival but also her relationship to Will Spencer.

The revelations place even more pressure on the already-strained relationships within the Sharpe family. Deacon and Sheila's union is left on life support, with Deke and Remy having to take the brunt of the consequences of secrets that Sheila went to great lengths to keep hidden, another ripple effect of the consequences of Sheila's actions.

Electra reels from Will’s confession

Somewhere else, Electra Forrester is heartbroken after Will Spencer opens up about Luna's behavior. It is revealed by Will that Luna was the person in his bedroom that night, breaking Electra's trust. He might also mention the positive pregnancy test that was discovered from Luna's possessions, which leaves Electra even more heartbroken by the truth.

The fallout has the potential to wreck her romance with Will, as she struggles with betrayal and doubt. Electra's anger and hurt mirror the turmoil Luna's presence continues to wreak, adding more complexity to the complicated web between the Spencer and Forrester clans.

Bill and Katie reconnect amid the chaos

In the Spencer Mansion, Bill Spencer also tries to take back control by securing his house and safeguarding his family. He also sets the path for making up with Katie Logan as he reveals a gentler side amidst the storm.

While nothing has been verified regarding a romantic reconciliation, their recent closeness suggests that there might be a rekindling of the old flame. In the meantime, their stand as one sends a message about the value of family and stability amidst the turmoil that surrounds them.

Catch The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS and Paramount+.