What happened on The Bold and the Beautiful today? Recap for September 23, 2025

After Luna's pregnancy, tensions rise on The Bold and the Beautiful on September 22, 2025. Sheila believes Luna's pregnancy could keep her out of jail, but Li is harsh and blames Luna for the mess. Sheila advises them to support their granddaughter, Luna, despite her actions. Bill demands Luna abort the baby, claiming it's Will's. Luna refuses. Luna refuses, knowing Will would never suggest it. She thinks this pregnancy will change everything and make her Will's woman. Bill warns her he will defend his son at all costs.

At the Forrester guesthouse, Electra declares her love for Will, who struggles with guilt over his upcoming revelation. He reveals a promotion party incident involving her. Katie tells Hope about Will's guilt over Luna's actions. She's torn about protecting their son from the fallout. Bill plots to hide Luna's return while devising a plan. The increasing tensions suggest that Luna's actions will destroy many lives, particularly those of Will and Electra.

This emotional roller coaster ride continues in the episode from September 23, 2025. Will finally tells Electra what he did wrong, Katie talks to Luna about her future with Will, and Sheila is still worried about Luna and wants to know what she should do next. A lot of things are revealed in this episode that could change the lives of the characters. Here is a full summary of the most important parts of today's episode.

The Bold and the Beautiful: What happened in the episode (September 23, 2025)

Will confesses to Electra

Will finally tells Electra the truth about what he did at his party to promote himself. When Electra figures out something is wrong, Will tells her that he did something after the party that he really wishes he hadn't. At first, Electra thinks it was just him getting drunk, but Will tells her that someone else wearing her mask came into the room that night. For a moment, Electra doesn't understand that the woman who climbed into bed with Will wasn't her. Will says that the night got out of hand and that he slept with someone else, even though he thought it was Electra. This news breaks Will's heart, and Electra is devastated. He begs her forgiveness, knowing that this could mean the end of their relationship.

Katie gives Luna a firm reminder

Katie and Bill have a word about Luna's plans at the Spencer estate. Katie is afraid Luna will try to run away after Will, using her pregnancy as a reason to stay with Will. Bill tells Katie that Luna will not get away with anything, but Katie is still scared, especially since Will is now telling Electra the truth. Luna walks into the room after hearing the conversation and makes it clear that she's not scared. She tells them that she wants to be a part of Will's life because she is carrying his child. Katie tells Luna very clearly that she will never marry Will, even though she said she would. Electra is the one he really wants - this is what becomes clear. Luna is still sure that her role in Will's future won't change, but Katie is still determined to stop Luna from making her plans come true.

Sheila’s growing concern

Sheila obsesses over Luna at Il Giardino. Deacon joins her and senses her distress. Sheila pretends to be upset about not seeing Hayes, her grandson. However, Deacon quickly realizes that Sheila is more concerned about Luna. Sheila can't stop thinking about Luna and wonders where she is. Sheila gets irritated when Deacon dismisses Luna's situation as insignificant. Sheila worries about her granddaughter's next move as she considers Luna's actions.

