The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next 2 weeks (September 24 to October 3, 2025): What to expect, major developments, and more

Will, Electra, Taylor and Deacon from The Bold and the Beautiful

Change of winds on The Bold and the Beautiful finds Bill regretting his past decision of getting Luna pardoned. As the latter holds a bargaining point against him, he keeps her hostage while planning future moves. Meanwhile, Luna’s victim tries to be honest with his girlfriend, who in turn, may fail to understand the whole situation. Elsewhere, marital conflict forces Deacon to reach out to psychiatrist Taylor Hayes.

The previous episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful played out Luna’s exposure after she sent an anonymous message to Will. The latter took Liam’s help to track down the culprit and was shocked to find her alive. After trying to lure Will to her bed, Luna fled the spot as Will reached out to his parents.

While Luna pleaded with Remy to let her hide, Will returned with his parents. As the Spencers accused Li of causing this mess, a rejected Luna returned to her aunt’s house only to face Li’s wrath. Bill dragged Luna to his home after she claimed to be pregnant while Li rushed to meet Sheila.

Elsewhere, Ridge talked down a furious Thomas, who reconciled with Brooke. Meanwhile, Taylor left Eric’s home after talking him down on the long-running CBS soap.

The Bold and the Beautiful: Electra is shaken by Will’s disclosure

Will Spencer recently discovered getting raped by Luna, who is very much alive. Moreover, she claimed to have become pregnant with his baby. As such, he decided to come clean about this mess to Electra, despite his mother advising him against it.

The upcoming episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful will find the younger Spencer scion revealing the distressing events to his girlfriend. However, this will cause more problems for him.

Electra will be very distressed with the whole situation, from the news of Luna being alive to Will getting intimate with her. However, she is likely to be upset with Will for keeping things a secret from her for this long. Moreover, if there is going to be a baby in the future, Will may be permanently connected to Luna.

The Bold and the Beautiful: Deacon needs therapy

As fans know, Li informed Sheila about all the latest developments in Luna’s situation. While Sheila is impressed by Luna’s planning, she may worry about her granddaughter. As Li decides to wash her hands off Luna’s reformation, Sheila will want her settled in the Spencer household.

Deacon will likely overhear his wife’s conversation with Dr. Li and realize that Luna is alive. He will likely try to get Sheila to disclose the truth herself before chastising her for keeping secrets from him. As Sheila makes excuses, Deacon will announce his disappointment in his marriage, leaving the former scrambling.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers suggest that Deacon will reach out to Dr. Taylor for counselling after his wife’s confession leaves him shaken. While Taylor may initially advise him to look for another therapist, Deacon’s insistence will force the psychiatrist to accept him as a new patient.

The two will be seen bonding as Deacon may find confiding to Taylor comfortable while the latter discovers some good qualities in Il Giardino’s owner. Meanwhile, Deke may be revealed to be Deacon’s son. As the father-son try to develop a new relationship navigating mistrust, Deacon will need Taylor’s support.

Other story arcs on The Bold and the Beautiful will show Bill and Katie trying to work out Luna’s future with Will in focus. Meanwhile, Deke will start his new job at Forrester Creations. He may get some help from Hope. Elsewhere, Carter’s engagement seems to be in danger as he will realize the depth of Hope’s feelings for Liam.

Stay tuned to The Bold and the Beautiful to watch Will’s despair as Electra is hurt and Deacon developing a new friendship with his therapist.