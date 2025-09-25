The Amazing Race season 38 episode 1 recap: Big Brother veterans join loved ones for a global journey premiere

Kyland and Taylor from The Amazing Race season 38 (Image via Instagram/@theamazingrace)

The Amazing Race season 38 introduced a new twist as former Big Brother houseguests teamed up with their loved ones for the global competition.

Thirteen teams gathered in Hoorn, Netherlands, where host Phil Keoghan launched the first leg of the season. Among the competitors are Big Brother winners Taylor Hale, Jag Bains, and Chelsie Baham, all aiming to secure another victory in a different arena.

The premiere on September 25, 2025, highlighted initial challenges, Express Pass decisions, and eliminations, setting the stage for the worldwide journey that will test both strategy and teamwork across continents.