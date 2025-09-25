Type keyword(s) to search

The Amazing Race season 38 episode 1 recap: Big Brother veterans join loved ones for a global journey premiere

The Amazing Race season 38 premiere begins in the Netherlands with Big Brother veterans and their loved ones. Jas and Jag win the leg, while Jack and Enzo are eliminated.
posted by Stephany Montero
Thursday 9/25/2025 at 11:53PM EDT
  • Kyland and Taylor from The Amazing Race season 38 (Image via Instagram/@theamazingrace)
    The Amazing Race season 38 introduced a new twist as former Big Brother houseguests teamed up with their loved ones for the global competition.

    Thirteen teams gathered in Hoorn, Netherlands, where host Phil Keoghan launched the first leg of the season. Among the competitors are Big Brother winners Taylor Hale, Jag Bains, and Chelsie Baham, all aiming to secure another victory in a different arena.

    The premiere on September 25, 2025, highlighted initial challenges, Express Pass decisions, and eliminations, setting the stage for the worldwide journey that will test both strategy and teamwork across continents.

    Big Brother alumni begin the global journey in the Netherlands on The Amazing Race season 38

    Opening challenge in Hoorn

    The Amazing Race ​​​​​​season 38 teams began with a task requiring participants to bowl on ice using their heads to knock over pins. The first team to achieve a strike would win an Express Pass, while the last would receive a Hazard.

    Kyland Young and Taylor Hale completed the challenge first, earning two Express Passes. They retained one and awarded the second to Jasmin Basra and Jag Bains.

    At the other end of the task, Izzy Gleicher and Paige narrowly finished ahead of Jack and Enzo Palumbo, resulting in Jack and Enzo being assigned the Hazard.

    Hazard and tandem bike task

    Jack and Enzo were required to eat a herring fish each before progressing.

    Meanwhile, the remaining teams moved on to the tandem bike challenge, which involved riding together to collect their next clue. Tucker and Eric reached the clue box first.

    The following stage required teams to stack 30 pieces of cheese and deliver them to a market. Jas and Jag completed the task first, followed by Tucker and Eric.

    Other pairs, including Jack and Chelsie, Kristine and Rubina, and Natalie and Stephanie, finished subsequently.

    Navigation difficulties affected multiple teams, including Megan and Matt, who experienced delays in locating the clue.

    Road Block at the greenhouse

    The Road Block directed one member of each team into a greenhouse to find and arrange nine flowers to match a sample display. Jas completed the challenge successfully after correcting an initial error.

    Eric completed the task next, keeping Tucker and Eric close behind.

    Kristine, who works as a florist, handled the challenge for her team with Rubina. Izzy also participated in her pair, while other teams arrived and attempted the task under headlamps as evening approached.

    Kat and Alex faced a penalty after retaining part of their cheese challenge costume.

    Jack and Enzo arrived later than all other teams due to navigation setbacks. Despite completing both the Hazard and the Road Block, their delay left them at the back of The Amazing Race.

    Pit Stop rankings and elimination

    At the Pit Stop, Jas and Jag secured first place and were awarded $2,500 each. Tucker and Eric finished second, with Izzy and Paige in third. Kristine and Rubina followed in fourth, while Natalie and Stephanie placed fifth.

    Jack and Chelsie checked in sixth, ahead of Hannah and Simone in seventh. Joseph and Adam secured eighth place, and Kyland and Taylor finished ninth.

    Angela and Lexi arrived tenth, Kat and Alex placed eleventh, and Megan and Matt finished twelfth. Jack and Enzo arrived last and were eliminated from The Amazing Race season 38.

