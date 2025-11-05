"That's just mean": Selling Sunset's Emma slams Chrishell at the reunion for her social media digs at boyfriend Blake

Chrishell and Emma from Selling Sunset (Image via Getty)

Selling Sunset’s Emma Hernan expresses her honest feelings, letting Chrishell Stause know that she was displeased with her social media dig at her boyfriend, Blake.

Selling Sunset season 9 released its long-awaited reunion on November 5, 2025, in which Emma confronted Chrishell for taking to social media to criticize Blake.



“That’s just mean,” she told Chrishell.



The confrontation was directly related to a comment Chrishell posted on social media in May 2025, where she described Blake as “MAGA” and accused him of calling pronouns “dumb,” claiming he said he liked to use racial slurs.

Chrishell had already been vocal about how much she disliked Blake while filming the show, convinced he was not the right person for her former best friend Emma.

However, after filming wrapped in February, Chrishell and Emma had a falling out. They were last seen together in May, when they attended a Beyoncé concert in Los Angeles.

Later that month, Chrishell took to social media to call out Blake.

At the reunion, Emma criticized Chrishell for making things public and leaving her alone to deal with the consequences of her one comment.

Chrishell explained she was “checked out” and took to social media as she was no longer friends with Emma.

Selling Sunset star Chrishell criticizes Emma for lying to her to meet Blake







At the reunion, Emma and Chrishell looked back on their friendship and how Blake’s entry changed everything.

Emma explained that she was upset that Chrishell and Blake did not get along.

However, she stated that since she had made a connection with somebody “that isn’t the most likable,” she could not take Chrishell’s opinions about him into consideration.

On the show, Chrishell opined that Blake was immature and “extremely obsessive”; however, at the reunion, she revealed that many of her concerns about him were not aired.

While speaking about her dynamic with Emma amid the chaos, Chrishell mentioned that she was always there “to help pick her up," whenever Emma broke up with Blake, and she got to hear “all of these horrible things.”

Consequently, the Selling Sunset star did not want Emma to return to him. But the moment she realized Emma was voluntarily returning to the “toxic cycle,” she knew she could no longer continue being friends.

Chrishell then called out Emma for leaving the Beyoncé concert, lying about visiting her family, and showing up with Blake in the Bahamas instead.

To Chrishell, Emma’s lies were a “hit” to their friendship, to which Emma replied:



“Yeah, but knowing that you hate him so much, I was torn to go to the Bahamas for his birthday. I probably shouldn’t have gone, but I went. Because I have a soft spot for someone’s birthday. And we didn’t fly to the Bahamas, he sent a plane up to get us.”



While Emma believed she could’ve worked things out with Chrishell, she said she was taken aback when Chrishell took to social media to criticize Blake.

The Selling Sunset star said she faced severe backlash for Chrishell’s comment, as the media quickly publicized the news.



“People were writing all over my Instagram, all of these crazy slurs and calling me MAGA, and all of these things because of what she wrote,” she added.



Upon hearing that, Chrishell alleged that Blake said it was okay to use the N-word and people who did not use it while singing verses of rap music were too “woke.”

Emma defended her partner from the accusations, claiming that his rapper friends tried to get him to use the slur, and “he says no.”

While Emma admitted that Blake often said the wrong things, she also said that the way Chrishell portrayed him online was not true.



“What was put online was not how he said those things. He also never said that he was MAGA… I don’t know why you added that in. He never said his political views. And that was the thing, all caps, MAGA. So ‘Emma Hernan dates MAGA.’ That was all the headlines,” she said.



Moreover, she claimed that Blake never called pronouns “stupid” and that it was all Chrishell’s interpretation.

According to Emma, Blake had called Chrishell’s non-binary partner, G Flip, “wife,” which she said she corrected.

Following that, Blake seemingly apologized for the slip, saying he was from the South and pronouns associated with the LGBTQ+ community were not popular there.

However, Chrishell remained unconvinced.

After much back-and-forth, Chrishell apologized to Emma for taking things to social media, saying she was disappointed to see her date someone with “those views.”

Despite the confrontation, Chrishell told Variety on October 31, 2025, that she and Emma were no longer friends and that she never wanted to rekindle their friendship.

Stay tuned for more updates.