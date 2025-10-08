"That is so not cool": Love Is Blind star Madison calls out Joey for laughing during her breakdown

Love Is Blind season 9 (Image via Getty)

Netflix’s Love Is Blind Season 9 Episode 7, titled “Unknown Factors,” premiered on October 8, 2025, continuing the journey of five engaged couples as they transitioned into shared living.

The episode explored the real-world challenges of the social experiment as the couples returned to Denver to face their first conflicts outside the pods.

Among them, Madison and Joey’s emotional moment stood out, when Madison tearfully confronted Joey for his reaction during her breakdown, saying,

“That is so not cool.”

The incident drew attention from fans who discussed the importance of empathy in relationships. The episode also featured moments of reflection, communication, and reconciliation, showing how emotions ran high as love met reality.

Episode 7 of Love Is Blind followed Madison and Joe, Ali and Anton, Megan and Jordan, Kalybriah and Edmond, and Annie and Nick as they navigated misunderstandings, family discussions, and the realities of moving in together.

Netflix described the episode as one where “fallout from the party forces the couples to face their first conflicts.” Through open conversations and moments of discomfort, the couples continued testing their bonds in an unfamiliar environment.

Madison and Joey’s argument after the party in Love Is Blind

This episode of Love Is Blind opened with Madison and Joey dealing with tension following a party.

Madison felt upset and started crying after the party because she thought Joey was not listening to her.

Instead of talking to her, Joey went to bed, which made her feel worse.

When she later talked to him, Madison said, “I came to sit out here because I’m frustrated.”

Joey told her that he didn’t know what she wanted from him. Things got more tense when Madison saw him laughing while she was crying. She told him, “That is so not cool.”

The next morning, Madison said on camera that Joey was not there when she woke up and that they were still trying to understand each other.

When Joey came back, they talked about their problems, and he said sorry for not being more caring.

Their talk showed how hard it can be for new couples to share their feelings and talk clearly. By the end, they both tried to fix things and move forward together in the experiment.

Other couples face a reality check in Love Is Blind

Elsewhere in Love Is Blind Season 9 Episode 7, other couples also faced real-world issues.

Kalybriah and Edmond discussed expectations in their relationship, while Annie and Nick shared thoughts about family involvement. Nick told Annie,

“You check all the boxes for our family. Somebody who will be there for the holidays.”

However, their later argument about communication showed that even strong connections faced strain, with Nick telling her, “You’re looking for reasons to doubt us.”

Meanwhile, Jordan and Megan discussed Jordan’s son, Luca.

Megan shared her worries, saying,

“I need to understand what it’s like to be the stepmom.”

Jordan comforted her and said that things would be okay once they moved in together. Ali and Anton also talked about how to balance their freedom and their relationship while living in the same space.

By the end of the episode, all five couples went to Denver to start the next part of their journey. They began living together and getting ready to meet each other’s families.

