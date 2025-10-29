Survivor 49 week 6 recap: Jeff Probst shakes things up again as Shannon, Sage, and Rizo face new tribal chaos

Still from Survivor 49 (Image Via Instagram/@survivorcbs)

Jeff Probst is making things interesting on Survivor season 49.

After swapping the tribes two weeks ago, the things changed again on Survivor season 49 episode 6.

Episode 6 is titled “ The Devil’s Shoes" saw an unexpected tribe swap, a castaway’s breakdown, and another getting blindsided, which led to them packing their bags.

Survivor Season 49 episode 6: Jeff’s latest twist reshuffled castaways into three tribes with four members each

In episode 6 of Survivor season 49, Hina is back from the Tribal Council.

They were hoping it's old Uli vs their team and are hoping for a merger.

Jeff Probst arrives with castaways and then drops the ultimate shocker.

While they were hoping for a merge, they now have to do a tribe swap.

The castaways were once again divided into three tribes with four members each.

The newly divided teams are:

Yellow (Hina) - MC, Sophi, Rizo and Savannah

Red (Uli) - Christina, Alex, Nate and Sophie

Blue (Kele)- Steven, Shannon, Sage and Jawan

Christina looked uncomfortable and had to sit down due to panic attack. She confessed that her condition is due to her feeling overwhelmed and missing home.

But she later revealed that she was feeling ok and would continue on in the game.

During the first challenge the newly formed tribes had to move a cart along the course and collect the sandbags.

They all had to use discs to collect which they used at the end to knock over the targets.

The tribe that completed the challenge would get grilled cheese sandwiches, potato chips, iced tea and chocolate brownies whereas the team winning second place would get grilled cheese sandwiches.

In episode 6 of Survivor 49, thanks to Rizo’s handiwork, Hina won the challenge and Uli got the second place after knocking down all the four targets.

Kele went empty-handed on this one.

MC was feeling left out on the team as Sophi, Rizo and Savannah were together.

She already had a Beware Advantage so she had to find it or lose her vote.

She revealed that she is aware that Rizo has an idol and she would use that against Rizo to try and earn favours with him.

In Uli, Nate felt that now he is at the bottom and they all will vote him out if they lose.

Kele struggled with bringing the chickens in.

Steven and Jawan bonded and Jawan tells Shannon that they are old Hina strong.

Further in episode 6 of Survivor 49, Christina wanted to use Sophie in order to save Nate but Sophie wants to team up with Alex and vote Christina out.

Sage and Sophie are daggers drawn despite being on the same team and trying to be harmonious.

Rizo tries to fish but hilariously fails and then goes to look for an advantage.

It is Sophi who finds the advantage but does not share the news with Savannah and Rizo.

For the immunity challenge, the teams had to race through obstacles and bring back bags of sticks and strings.

After that they built a stick that would release the ball and the ball would go through the maze.

The first two tribes to complete would win immunity.

Hina was the first to win immunity thanks to Rizo and Savannah’s game.

The second team to finish was Uli and Kele had to face Tribal Council.

Shannon tries her best to convince Sage to vote Jawan out.

During the tribal, votes went in and Jeff revealed that it's a 3-1 vote and Shannon had to pack up her bags and go home.

