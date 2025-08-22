Survivor 49: Complete list of cast members, explored

Survivor season 49 (Image via CBS)

Survivor season 49 premieres on Wednesday, September 24, at 8 p.m. ET, with a two-hour special episode on CBS. The episodes will also stream on Paramount+. The entire adventure will take place in the Mamanuca Islands of Fiji.

There will be 18 contestants competing in season 49. The new season welcomes several new cast members who will all go through various twists and turns and adventures. One will walk away with a prize money of $1 million and the title of sole survivor.

Survivor season 49: Complete list of cast members

Jason Treul

Jason is 32 years old and works as a law clerk, as he resides in Santa Ana, Calif. Treul revealed that he was drawn towards the show because of alumni Ken Hoang.

Kristina Mills

Kristina Mills is a 36-year-old MBA career coach who lives in Edmond, OK. Mills believes that being a mother has helped her prepare for the show, as she thinks she can be the tribe member who keeps others in good spirits when hunger or fatigue sets in.

Matt Williams

Matt Williams is a 52-year-old airport ramp agent and lives in St. George, UT. Williams believes that his childhood has prepared him for the game.

Michelle “MC” Chukwujekwu

Michelle “MC” Chukwujekwu is a 29-year-old fitness trainer who lives in San Diego. She plans to use her experience in sales to stay in the game as well.

Sophie Segreti

Sophie Segreti is a 31-year-old strategy associate and lives in New York City, NY. She is admitted to have a competitive streak and who also loves to bring people together.

Steven Ramm

Steven Ramm is a 35-year-old rocket scientist from Denver, CO. Ramm believes that his ability to be calm and composed under pressure will make him a good candidate for the show.

Alex Moore

Alex Moore is a 25-year-old political comms director who lives in Washington, DC. Moore believes the show to be a little similar to politics. Moore believes that he is going to stand out as he will be putting a smile on others' faces when things get tough.

Kimberly “Annie” Davis

Kimberly “Annie” Davis is 49 years 49-year-old musician who lives in Austin, TX. In an interview with Parade, Kimberly says, “As an entrepreneur & CEO, I have had to learn how to separate business from emotion when making big decisions”.

Jack Latimer

Jack Latimer is a 36-year-old correctional officer from St. Albert. James believes that his moving to Australia at 18 and figuring things out on his own has made him experienced for the show.

Jeremiah Ing

Jeremiah Ing is a 36-year-old events manager from Toronto, Ontario. After working in the fashion and beauty industry for more than a decade, Ing is looking forward to a career change.

Shannon Fairweather

Shannon Fairweather is a 28-year-old wellness specialist from Boston.

Savannah Louie

Savannah Louie is a 29-year-old former reporter from Atlanta, GA. She loves yoga, hiking, and Pilates.

Sage Ahrens-Nichols

Sage Ahrens-Nichols is a 30-year-old social worker from Olympia, WA. In an interview with Parade, she has described herself as wacky, curious, and intentional. She was in the military and is also a mother to twins.

Rizo Velovic

Rizo Velovic is a 25-year-old tech salesperson from Yonkers, NY. He describes himself as funny, optimistic, and motivated.

Nate Moore

Nate Moore is a 47-year-old film producer who lives in Hermosa Beach, CA. Moore has stated that he can do this for all 26 days.

Jawan Pitts

Jawan Pitts is a 28-year-old video editor from Los Angeles.

Sophi Balerdi

Sophi Balerdi is a 27-year-old entrepreneur from Miami.

Nicole Mazullo

Nicole Mazullo is a 26-year-old financial crime consultant from Philadelphia, PA.

The first 48 seasons of Survivor are currently available to stream with a Paramount+ subscription. Stay tuned for more updates.