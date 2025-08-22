“Stop acting timid” - Big Brother 27 fans react as Lauren says she felt “manipulated” into making a choice

Lauren from BIg Brother 27 (Image via Instagram @lauren_domingue)

The August 21, 2025, episode of Big Brother 27 showed important talks that changed alliances and raised new doubts in the house.

A moment that stood out was when Lauren said she felt “manipulated” into making a choice. Her words became a topic of discussion for both houseguests and viewers, as it showed cracks in trust and gameplay.

The episode followed Vince as Head of Household and his decision to nominate Mickey, Ava, and Kelley.

While they faced the block, other players started thinking about their options before the veto competition.

Lauren, who has often been part of talks about trust and loyalty, spoke with Ava about the pressure of the game.

She admitted that in earlier weeks she sometimes went along with choices even when she did not fully agree, and that stronger voices in the house had influenced her.

This moment showed the struggle between personal plans and group alliances, which has been a common theme this season.

Some houseguests thought Lauren’s words were honest, while others felt they could make her an easy target.

Outside the house, this scene drew a lot of reactions. Fans took to X to share their thoughts.

Lauren and this villainanized view of rachel, you r playing big brother pls stop acting timid #BB27 — crow child (@crowchild253059) August 23, 2025

"Lauren and this villainanized view of rachel, you r playing big brother pls stop acting timid," one fan commented.

A few fans said Lauren should go home, since moments like this are common in this show.

"two grown a** women (Lauren and Ava) saying they felt manipulated to make a choice, please go home you’re on Big Brother," another user wrote.

"lauren and ava talking about how awful rachel is for manipulating ava to vote GIRL UR ON BIG BROTHER," a netizen tweeted.

"Ava and Lauren need to go play bingo. Not Big Brother," an X user wrote.

A few fans said Lauren is not made for the show and called it “stupid” that she chose to save Vince.

"Vince going to win big brother and Lauren was stupid to save him," a tweet said.

"Would you rather have people like Lauren playing this game? One who cannot step up and make a decision? Why did they even pick her as a contestant. I don’t want to pick on her. She’s a lovely girl, but she’s not made for big brother," another user commented.

"you’re saying that but lauren literally said herself that she felt like rachel was intimidating her. rachel’s strategy WAS intimidation. threats are intimidation. all is fair in the game of big brother but call it what it is," a fan wrote.

Big Brother 27 house reactions and live feed details

From the live feeds, more context emerged about Lauren’s statement and how it shaped the house dynamic.

In a conversation with Ava, Lauren reflected on the way decisions have been made inside the game.

Ava reassured her that mistakes happen, while Lauren replied, “Oh my dear God, yes,” admitting that she had often gone along with choices that she later questioned.

She explained that she wanted to play with integrity but sometimes felt guided by others in ways she did not intend.

At the same time, other discussions in the house focused on Vince’s nominations. Vince told Kelley and Katherine that his target remained either Mickey or Rachel, saying:

“One way or the other I need either Mickey or Rachel gone.”

He explained that he believed Rachel could expose her game by using the veto, which he thought would shift the balance in the house. These conversations revealed how different players were processing the week.

Mickey felt betrayed, pointing out to Ashley and Ava that he had once worked to keep Vince safe, only to be nominated himself. Ava, meanwhile, maintained a calm approach, saying she would focus only on competing in the veto.

