Special Forces: World's Toughest Test's Eric Decker opens up about his battle with depression after NFL retirement

Eric from Special Forces: World's Toughest Test (Image via Getty)

Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test season 4 returned with a new episode, titled Grit, on October 30, 2025.

The segment saw former NFL player Eric Decker open up about his life after retiring from football and the toll stepping away from the field took on his mental well-being.



“It was great for six months and then depression, anxiety,” he said.



When the DS (Directing Staff) asked the former athlete what pushed him into that space, he explained:



“Taking the locker room away, being in isolation, and questioning who I am, what my worth is, what’s my legacy, but not talking about it. Just holding it in.”



Eric, a wide receiver, played in the NFL for eight seasons before announcing his retirement.

During his tenure, he played for multiple teams, including the Denver Broncos, the New York Jets, and the Tennessee Titans.

The last team he had signed a contract with was the New England Patriots in 2018. However, a month later, he retired from the sport.

The October 30 episode of Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test saw Eric injure himself and be medically withdrawn from the show. His wife, Jessie James Decker, also exited the show alongside him.

Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test alum Eric Decker says it was easier to retire from football than to be cut from a team







In one segment of the Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test episode, the DS called Eric to the interrogation room to see where his head was.

They started by asking him how he was feeling, to which he replied that he was “exhausted” mentally as well as physically.

When asked why he signed up for the FOX competition series, Eric explained that he wanted to do something he had never done before, something that would test his limits.

Upon hearing that, the DS pointed out that he did not push “to be in that top position” while competing in the missions, and wondered why.

Eric, on the other hand, argued otherwise. According to him, he had been pushing himself as hard as he could.

He then opened up about his vulnerabilities, which prevented him from taking risks, admitting that he was scared of failure.

It prompted the DS to ask him if he was happy with how his NFL career ended. The Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test star confessed that the way his pro career ended was one of the disappointments he harboured.



“I was fearful to fail, being cut later in my career. It was easier to retire than push,” Eric stated.



He then mentioned that his retirement was “great” for the first six months, after which, it started to impact his mental well-being.

Eric admitted suffering from depression and anxiety, as staying away from the field did not sit well with him.

He eventually began questioning himself and his capabilities. When he added that he never shared his struggles with people, the DS advised him never to do that again.



“I don’t have necessarily a second career right now but I am a father of four kids. I support my wife because she is a career woman. I take pride in that,” Eric said about his current standing in life.



While the DS appreciated how he felt about his current standing, he advised Eric to find his own identity.

According to the expert, it was what had kept Eric from performing at his full potential. However, Eric could not continue for much longer. During a football-style tussle, he injured himself and noticed spasms in his back.

After a consultation with the doctor, he was unfit to continue the competition. As he exited the show, so did his wife.

Stay tuned for more updates.