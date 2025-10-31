Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test season 4 episode 6 recap: Recruits face a 165-foot canyon rope challenge in grueling teamwork and strategy test

Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test season 4 star Gia Giudice attends Amazon's "Heads Of State" World Premiere (Image via Getty)

In episode 6 of Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test season 4, which aired on October 30, 2025, the remaining recruits faced a new set of endurance and teamwork challenges, including a 165-foot-high canyon rope test.

The task measured balance, coordination, and cooperation under time pressure. Alongside the physical demands, recruits were also tested through emotional reflection and injury setbacks that affected the group’s composition.

By the end of the episode, three participants exited the course, including a married couple who decided to leave together after a medical withdrawal.

Episode 6 highlights of Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test season 4

Endurance and early exit

The day began with the eleven remaining recruits preparing for physical training.

The directing staff discussed discipline and expectations while noting the mental toll of the exercises.

The recruits were then instructed to perform an arm endurance task, holding their Bergens above their heads for as long as possible.

Chanel Iman struggled during this segment and fell behind while marching through the desert with her pack.

As a result, she was required to surrender her armband, marking her official withdrawal from the course.

Before the next phase, Eric Decker made lighthearted comments about his career and family while preparing for what would become one of the most demanding tasks of the season.

The recruits were informed that the next challenge would take place above a canyon and would test both teamwork and timing.

The 165-foot canyon rope challenge

The main event involved a “postman’s walk,” a 165-foot rope stretched high above a canyon, which each team had to cross in under ten minutes.

Randall Cobb led his group first, with Brianna LaPaglia and Gia Giudice following. The team failed to complete the challenge in time after Gia fell behind, struggling with her balance and pace.

During her attempt, directing staff members Billy Billingham and Jason “Foxy” Fox repeatedly ordered her to move faster.

When Gia responded that her rope was caught on her helmet camera, the instructors reprimanded her for answering back.

The second team, Mark Estes, Jessie James Decker, Shawn Johnson East, and Andrew East, completed the crossing within the allotted time.

The final group, consisting of Christie Pearce Rampone, Eric Decker, and Kody Brown, failed after Eric was unable to finish the task.

Following the challenge, Eric experienced motion sickness on the return trip to base and later spoke with the staff about the physical and emotional difficulties of the course.

He shared reflections on his football retirement and the challenges that followed.

The directing staff encouraged him to continue expressing himself to manage the stress of the environment.

Final challenge and withdrawals

Later, recruits were divided into teams for a “murderball” competition, where they engaged in a physical contest to score points. Eric Decker and Christie Pearce Rampone scored for their respective teams.

During the task, Eric injured his back, prompting medical personnel to evaluate him. After an assessment, he was informed that he could not continue for health reasons.

Eric’s wife, Jessie James Decker, chose to leave the course voluntarily in support of him. Their exits, along with Chanel Iman’s earlier departure, reduced the number of recruits remaining in selection to eight.

The recruits still active after episode 6 are Gia Giudice, Shawn Johnson East, Andrew East, Kody Brown, Brianna LaPaglia, Mark Estes, Randall Cobb, and Christie Pearce Rampone.

Stay tuned for more updates.