"So awkward" - Love Is Blind: France star Kim on mistaking Clément for Thomas

Kim from Love Is Blind: France (Image via Tudum by Netflix)

Love Is Blind: France premiered on Netflix on September 10, 2025. Singles from different backgrounds entered the pods to find their future life partners.

Among them was Kim, who experienced an awkward case of mistaken identity in episode 2, titled It’s Her or Me.

It all started when Kim received some alarming news from Tatiana about their common love interest, Thomas.

According to Tatiana’s information, Thomas confessed that he wanted to get to know both of them. But at the same time, she claimed that he asked her to fight for him.

The comment did not sit well with Kim, who thought Thomas was misleading her and “hedging his bets.” So, she decided to confront him.

She entered the pods and began speaking on the matter, unaware that on the opposite end was another contestant named Clément, and not Thomas.

When Clément told her that she had mistaken him for somebody else, Kim was taken aback.

“I messed up. I thought I was with Thomas. I wanna see Thomas so much that… I don’t know. He was so much on my mind that I thought it was him. Poor Clément, poor guy. So awkward,” she told the cameras.

Love Is Blind: France: Kim accidentally tells Clément that he is her second choice

As soon as Kim entered the pods, she unloaded everything that was on her mind, leaving Clément confused.

After realizing how invested she was in Thomas, Clément, who was also interested in her, asked her which guy she preferred.

“Clément is second. He’s my number two. You’re [Thomas] still my number one,” she answered.

Clément then disclosed his identity, leaving Kim shocked. While speaking to the Love Is Blind: France cameras, the male star admitted he knew right away that Kim thought he was someone else.

Regardless, he let her go on because it was funny and he wanted to get as much information as possible.

Kim soon realized that she had lost her chance to develop a connection with Clément. So, she apologized and left.

Shortly after, Kim entered another pod, this time with Thomas on the other side, ready to confront him.

When she mentioned what Tatiana had said to her, Thomas immediately denied it.

“So, I told her, ‘I still wanna talk to Kim.’ I told her that. So, she told me it doesn’t feel right to fight for you. And I get it. We didn’t come here to fight. So, I told her, ‘If you don’t wanna fight for me,’ like you said… but it was in response to what she said,” Thomas explained.

The Love Is Blind: France contestant assured Kim that he enjoyed his time with her and that she was the “surprise of the day.”

Once the confusion was cleared, Kim confessed that Thomas was the one for her. She went so far as to call him her “future husband.”

Kim told the cameras that she was extremely happy to be with him and could not wait to see him in person.

Later in the Love Is Blind: France episode, Thomas told Tatiana that he was going to move forward with Kim. Tatiana said she knew it already and assured him that she would not interfere.

“I respect your relationship. Give it a chance. And honestly, be happy together. Damn it, show everyone that we’re parents, we’re on our own, but we have the right to be happy too. We’re not total failures,” she said.

With that, Tatiana left the pods, and Thomas went on to propose to Kim.

Stay tuned for more updates.