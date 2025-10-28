Sister Wives' Meri Brown ends her ‘nice girl era’ after best friend Jenn Sullivan's tough-love advice

Meri Brown from Sister Wives with best friend Jenn (Image via Instagram/@therealmeribrown)

Sister Wives star Meri Brown concludes what she calls her “nice girl era” after receiving direct advice from her best friend, Jenn Sullivan, on how to assert herself with ex-husband Kody Brown.

The moment took place during the Sister Wives episode that aired Sunday, October 26, where Jenn encouraged Meri to stop being accommodating toward Kody as they continue to finalize matters after their separation.

Meri, who announced her split from Kody in January 2023, responded to Jenn’s push for change as the two discussed how she should approach her ex moving forward.

Sister Wives star Meri Brown embraces change after Jenn Sullivan’s direct advice

Jenn Sullivan encourages Meri Brown to “end the nice girl era”

During their conversation, Jenn Sullivan asked Meri Brown, 54, about her continued patience toward Kody Brown, 56, questioning how much longer it would take for her to realize he was, as Jenn described, an “a**.”

Jenn asked in the episode, referencing Meri’s continued efforts to keep the peace with Kody. Meri responded that she expected to stop playing nice “in six weeks,” as they were still finalizing the sale of their Coyote Pass property. Reports later confirmed that the property was sold in April.

Jenn urged her friend not to wait, telling her that it was time to end what she called the "nice girl era," explaining that continuing to be accommodating only benefited Kody.

She then pressed Meri further by asking why she continued to act that way despite their separation. Meri admitted that her hesitation came from not wanting to appear harsh, replying,

“Because I don’t want to be a b*tch.”

In response, Jenn lightheartedly invited her to “join me on the dark side,” offering what she called “bitch lessons” to help Meri speak more confidently when addressing Kody.

Meri practices standing up to Kody Brown

Jenn began coaching Meri through assertive statements, asking her to repeat the phrase "you do not control me." When Meri said it with a smile, Jenn instructed her to show "less smile."

Jenn continued the exercise with more phrases such as "get your sh*t together*. At Jenn’s request, Meri also shouted "comb your f**ing hair, Kody," which took both of them by surprise. Jenn remarked,

“That one felt like it came deep from your soul. I’m very proud of you.”

Meri later added another example by demanding, “where’s my money,” which prompted Jenn to admit that the remark gave her anxiety. Meri agreed, explaining that saying it also made her feel uneasy.

The exchange reflected their ongoing dynamic, with Jenn encouraging Meri to express herself more freely after years of holding back.

Friendship and life after separation

Meri and Jenn’s friendship has been featured throughout Sister Wives. Jenn assisted Meri in relocating from Arizona to Utah following her split from Kody, helping her restore and operate her late mother’s bed and breakfast.

Their friendship has since remained visible through social media and the show, with Jenn appearing in multiple episodes of season 20.

Earlier in the season, Jenn joined a paint party at Meri’s home, where the group humorously painted eggplants and made jokes about Kody Brown.

Meanwhile, Kody has continued focusing on his relationship with his remaining wife, Robyn Brown, 47.

Kody and Meri’s separation followed similar announcements from his other wives. Christine Brown confirmed her split in November 2021, and Janelle Brown followed in December 2022.

Kody and Robyn, who were legally married in 2014 after a spiritual marriage in 2010, remain together.

Stay tuned for more updates.