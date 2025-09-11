"She probably sold herself like crazy" - Love Is Blind: France star Sarah reacts to Julie's engagement to Charles

Sarah from Love Is Blind: France (Image via Tudum by Netflix)

Netflix’s popular reality show Love Is Blind, where singles date sight unseen to find their life partners, is not unfamiliar with intense love triangles.

So, when Love Is Blind: France released episodes 1-4 on September 10, 2025, viewers saw complicated triangles form in the pods.

One such complex situation developed between Charles, Julie, and Sarah. Charles had solid connections with both women and struggled to decide who he wanted to get engaged to.

After having multiple conversations with both women, he ultimately went with Julie. His choice surprised and upset Sarah, as he had once told her that he would pick her.

So when Sarah saw Julie celebrate her engagement in episode 4, she said:

“She did a good job. She told him, ‘I’m the one. Pick me. I’m the best. I’ll do anything for you.’ She probably sold herself like crazy.”

The Love Is Blind: France star could not understand how Julie convinced Charles to change his mind within a short period of time.

Regardless, she was unhappy with the turn of events. She was so upset that she even rejected hugs from her castmates and called Julie a “player.”

Love Is Blind: France: Charles pops the question to Julie, leaving Sarah shocked

Things became awkward between Julie and Sarah after they realized they were pursuing the same man.

To get a head start, Sarah, after a few conversations with the male Love Is Blind: France star, issued an ultimatum to him, pushing him to choose between her and Julie.

To make herself appear as the better contender, she told Charles that she was nothing like Julie. Sarah even took a jab at her opponent, saying:

“With regards to that, do you really want your potential future wife to reveal such intimate details?... Because I know very well that there are certain subject matters I’ll never talk about, but that she… Well, I know she talks about them. I would like for my future husband not to be okay with everyone in France knowing absolutely every intimate detail about my wife.”

After some back and forth, Charles told Sarah that he wanted to move forward with her.

Upon hearing that, she asked him if he was sure. Charles answered in the affirmative, and with that, Sarah felt confident about her position.

The male Love Is Blind: France contestant then spoke with Julie to inform her about his decision. However, what was meant to be a breakup chat turned into something completely different.

Charles started by informing Julie that he was going to pick Sarah. He then disclosed what Sarah had said to him about Julie’s intimate conversations.

She was surprised to hear that and immediately clarified that it was not true at all. She continued to plead her case, saying it was unfair how she was being labeled.

Shortly after, she gave him a mug, which she carried everywhere she went and which had sentimental value for her.

As she continued to talk about their potential future, Charles became confused. He eventually backtracked on his decision and did not break up with her.

Then, in episode 4, Charles overturned his stance and told Sarah that he could no longer propose to her.

“I think it’s a good thing because in any case I need to be with someone who sticks to their decisions. Um, so I think that if you end up choosing someone who’s my complete opposite, I actually think that we’re not a match,” Sarah replied.

The Love Is Blind: France star wished him the best and left the pod, warning him not to DM her after the experiment.

Charles then proposed to Julie, and she accepted it. When Sarah saw her celebrate, she mocked her for trying extremely hard to change Charles’ mind.

Stay tuned for more updates.