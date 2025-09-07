"She deserves this!" - Ireland Baldwin cheers for stepmom Hilaria ahead of Dancing with the Stars premiere

Hilaria Baldwin with Ireland Baldwin (image via Instagram/@irelandirelandireland)

Hilaria Baldwin is all set to join Dancing with the Stars season 34. Dancing pro Gleb Savchenko has been paired with Hilaria Baldwin. She often posts dancing videos on Instagram, featuring her husband, Alec Baldwin, as part of the fun.

In an exclusive interview with ABC News, Hilaria Baldwin said that her past injuries made her reluctant to take part in the show earlier.

She further revealed that it was Alec who encouraged her to participate in the dance competition.

While talking about the upcoming season and his new partner, dancing pro Gleb Savchenko expressed his excitement as he can create something that will hopefully be an incredible routine.

He is looking forward to telling the story through dance and believes that is what Hilaria brings to the floor.

Ireland Baldwin cheers for Hilaria Baldwin in DWTS

Ireland Baldwin took to Instagram and penned a heartfelt and funny post of encouragement for Hilaria Baldwin.

“I wanted to take a second to talk about my step mom @hilariabaldwin,” it began. “I think if people actually knew her the way I do, they would be quite surprised. This post may come out of left field since I don’t post about her or any family members much. I expect misinformed comments and plenty of comments about me only playing nice so I can secure my inheritance.” “C’mon, people. I see the comments. I’m not getting an inheritance. I have 7 siblings ,” Ireland joked. “These thoughts have been on my mind since I last visited her on the east coast. Hilaria has had a far more complex and chaotic upbringing than she lets on and I think that’s why we’ve maybe bonded in someways? She didn’t always feel safe and seen. Sometimes, she is too loyal to a fault."

Ireland Baldwin reveals how Hilaria Baldwin saved her father’s life

Ireland recently opened up about how Hilaria Baldwin has turned Alec Baldwin’s health around. She further explained how Hilaria also showed him kindness and forgiveness that he needed in his 13 years of marriage.

“She also recognises and nourishes the parts of my father that are the most compassionate and wonderful,” Ireland gushed. “She’s taught him that he doesn’t need to suffer inside of his own head and stay stuck in his own past. That it’s never too late to admit you need help and it’s never too late to learn to be kind to yourself.”

“Hilaria is the reason I am able to have the close relationship with my father that I do. She is the reason I get to have siblings/a big family that I’ve always wanted. She has always respected me, accepted my flaws, embraced me, and has always shown me kindness. I met her as a teenager and I needed her as an example. I still very much look up to her now.”

The new season of Dancing with the Stars is all set to premiere on Tuesday, September 16, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+. People can stream it the next day on Hulu. Stay tuned for more updates.