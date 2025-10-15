Shark Tank mentor Robert Herjavec reveals the one investment he'd bet his last million on

Robert Herjavec (Image via Getty)

Robert Herjavec, the Shark Tank star, has made a lot of deals during his time on the show and in his career as an investor.

Recently, he revealed the steps he would take if he had to start over with only $1 million.

At the 10X Growth Conference that happened in March 2025, Herjavec was asked by Grant Cardone how he would invest if he were "down to your last million dollars."

Without a second thought, he answered:

"I would invest in real estate."

Herjavec stated that, in his opinion, real estate is what gives a person stability and the chance to create a base for future development.

The Canadian businessperson, whose net worth is between $300 million and $600 million, approximately, said that the most important thing in regaining wealth is to take the factor of desperation out of your financial decisions.

He also said that by buying real estate, one can generate income and the value of the property can increase over time, hence allowing the investor to take a fresh start with new ventures after stabilizing their situation.

Why Shark Tank mentor Herjavec chooses real estate

At the conference, Herjavec said real estate would be his first choice because it helps eliminate uncertainty.

“Because desperate people do stupid s–t,” he said, explaining that removing panic or emotional decision-making is essential in business. “If I’m down to my last million, you know what I’ve got to do? I’ve got to build a foundation.”

He shared that he would use that money to purchase property, secure a consistent income stream, and then “forget it existed.”

Herjavec emphasized that this approach would allow him to focus on other opportunities while his investment continued to grow.

According to JM Financial, real estate investments can appreciate by an average of 6% to 9% annually, depending on the market, even without factoring in rental income.

This aligns with Herjavec’s view of property as a long-term, dependable strategy. By using real estate to generate passive income and stability, he said he could then “go out and do other crazy stuff,” meaning explore new business ideas with less risk.

Herjavec’s perspective reflects a disciplined approach to wealth management rather than short-term speculation.

His reasoning centers on building security before pursuing higher-risk ventures, which he believes is a way to recover from financial setbacks effectively.

Lessons from past investments in Shark Tank

Despite his success, Robert Herjavec also acknowledged that not every investment goes as planned.

On LinkedIn, he shared a story about what he called his worst-ever investment, a breathalyzer company that had attracted funding from multiple

Shark Tank investors. The company eventually came under investigation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

“When some of us went to visit the founder after filming, the company had no traction,” he said. “But the founder did have a brand-new luxury car.”

Herjavec said the experience reminded him that even experienced investors can make mistakes, and that thorough due diligence is critical before putting money into a business.

Failures like that one, however, haven’t shaken his confidence. “I believe in myself,” he told Cardone during the conference. “I believe if I have nothing, I’d become wealthy again.”

Herjavec’s comments underline his belief that resilience and confidence matter as much as strategy.

He views real estate as a way to maintain stability while relying on his entrepreneurial mindset to rebuild wealth.

His approach, as shared in the interview, demonstrates a balance between cautious investing and a willingness to pursue new ventures once a secure foundation is established.

__________________________________________________

Stay tuned for more updates.