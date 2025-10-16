How to watch Ghosts season 5 online? Streaming details explored

The spectral residents of Woodstone Manor are back to stir up laughter and chaos in Ghosts season 5, the CBS supernatural sitcom that has become a fan favorite for its sharp wit and heartfelt storytelling.

Premiering on October 16, 2025, at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT on CBS, this American adaptation of the beloved BBC series, crafted by creators Joe Port and Joe Wiseman, follows Sam and Jay Arondekar as they navigate life in a B&B teeming with quirky ghosts from across centuries. From Viking warrior Thorfinn to jazz diva Alberta, each spirit brings unique charm and chaos.

The fourth season ended on a devilish cliffhanger when Jay unwittingly sold his soul to a demonic ghost but this season will be filled with laughter, romance and supernatural shenanigans. Ghosts promises to deliver moments of weekly laughter with roommates, supernatural hijinks and a spectacular ensemble cast through 22 episodes running through April 2026.

Ghost season 5: Streaming details explored

In the US, Ghosts season 5 airs on CBS every Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT starting October 16, 2025. Cable subscribers can tune in live, but cord-cutters have plenty of options. Paramount+ is the primary streaming platform, offering the Essential plan for $7.99/month or $59.99/year, which includes next-day episode access. The Premium plan is available for $12.99/month or $119.99/year, providing live CBS streaming, both with a 7-day free trial.

In Canada, Global TV broadcasts episodes at 7:30 p.m. ET/PT starting October 16. The Global TV app offers free streaming for one week post-airing without a cable login, after which cable credentials are required.

Australian viewers can stream on Paramount+ with episodes dropping every Friday from October 17. In New Zealand, TVNZ+ will offer free streaming from October 17 at 6:00 p.m. NZDT. UK fans will face a delay, with Season 5 expected to arrive on BBC iPlayer around July 2026, following the full US run.

For travellers, a VPN like NordVPN, praised for its speed and security, lets you connect to your home country’s servers to access these platforms seamlessly. NordVPN starts at $3.99/month on a 2-year plan with a 30-day money-back guarantee, ensuring you never miss an episode.

Ghost season 5: Plot preview and cast highlights

Season 5 dives into the fallout of season 4’s jaw-dropping cliffhanger, where Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar) was duped by Elias Woodstone (Matt Walsh), a demonic ghost posing as a publicist, into signing over his soul. Sam (Rose McIver) and the manor’s ghosts, including Viking Thorfinn (Devan Chandler Long), sassy Alberta (Danielle Pinnock) and prim Hetty (Rebecca Wisocky), scramble to save Jay from eternal damnation.

The season explores romantic arcs, with Pete (Richie Moriarty) and Alberta navigating their post-kiss chemistry, complicated by Pete’s ghostly ex-wife, Carol (Caroline Aaron). Thor and Flower (Sheila Carrasco) face relationship turbulence, hinted at in the “Viking Wedding” episode, while Trevor (Asher Grodman) grapples with his newfound fatherhood. Isaac (Brandon Scott Jones) confronts the consequences of a lie to Nigel (John Hartman), especially in the Halloween-themed “The Mummy” episode.

Season 4 saw Isaac’s autobiography launch, nearly derailed by the puritanical ghost Patience (Mary Holland), who made walls ooze blood. The season blended humour with emotional stakes, cementing Ghosts as a standout comedy.

Season 5 is expected to comprise 22 episodes, which will air until April 2026, with intermissions in November, December, and March. Renewed for another season, the key to the show's success lies in its ensemble, where every ghost has its own unique quirk or personality, from Thor's boisterous energy to Hetty's Victorian sarcasm.

Ghosts season 5 is available from October 16, 2025, on CBS and Paramount+ in the US.

Stay tuned for more such updates!