Where is Peep Show now after appearing on Shark Tank season 15? Details explored

The Peep Show Birdhouses appeared on Shark Tank Season 15 with an idea that lets people watch birds up close without disturbing them.

Founder Steven Gray pitched a birdhouse fitted with a hidden camera that streams live video straight to a phone. Users can see birds build nests, lay eggs, and care for their chicks all from home.

This update from Shark Tank Blog (August 1, 2025) reviews what happened after the show and how the company has been doing since then.

On the program, Steven asked for $250,000 for 20% equity. The sharks liked the quality and the backstory, but ultimately did not make an offer. The product sells for $199 without a camera or $299 with a camera, costing $47 to produce.

Steven shared that he started the business only three and a half months earlier and had made $28,000 in sales. Even without a deal, he received positive feedback and encouragement.

From Shark Tank pitch to product recognition and sustainability

During his pitch, Steven gave each shark a sample birdhouse to examine. He explained that most people never know what is happening inside their birdhouse and designed The Peep Show to solve that.

The birdhouse includes thoughtful features like a raised nesting platform for airflow and a small climbing wall to help chicks leave the nest.

He also told the sharks how his dad in Alaska once attached a sewer camera to a birdhouse so the family could watch birds, the idea that inspired him to modernize it using off-the-shelf security cameras.

Kevin O’Leary joked about “bird privacy laws” but declined to invest. Lori Greiner said she loved the concept and would buy some as gifts but didn’t see it as a strong investment opportunity.

Robert Herjavec and Mark Cuban both passed because they weren’t “bird guys.” Barbara Corcoran liked the product but felt the business was still too early.

Even without a deal, Steven left with the sharks’ support. Since the episode aired, The Peep Show stayed active as a small direct-to-consumer company.

According to the August 2025 Shark Tank Blog update, the design has won several awards, including the 2023 Red Dot Design Award, plus recognition from Wallpaper Magazine and the Alliance for American Manufacturing. To support sustainability,

The Peep Show partnered with One Tree Planted to plant a tree for every birdhouse sold. On Instagram, the company posts mounting tips, clips from owners, and eco-friendly mission updates, engaging followers with comments and giveaways.

Current status, operations, and public presence in 2025

The August 2025 Shark Tank Blog update says Steven still runs The Peep Show by himself. He designs the birdhouses, oversees making them, and sends out the orders. There are no new investors or extra staff yet.

The birdhouses can still be bought on the company’s website. The brand also keeps talking about its tree-planting promise and eco-friendly mission.

News coverage has also continued. Steven has appeared in places like GeekWire and KING 5 News, where he talked about growing up in Alaska and how his dad’s homemade bird camera idea inspired The Peep Show. These stories help people remember the company even though it didn’t get a shark’s investment.

On social media, the company often posts updates about the birdhouses and videos from customers showing chicks hatching and flying off. This regular posting keeps bird fans interested.

The Shark Tank Blog didn’t mention any new funding or big store deals but said the business is still running and shipping birdhouses directly to customers.

Overall, after Shark Tank, The Peep Show is still a small but steady business built around a unique product. It has won awards, been in the news, and planted trees, all while staying independent.

