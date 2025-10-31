Shannon, Gina and Jennifer discover surprising detail about Tamra on The Real Housewives of Orange County season 19 finale

Tamra Judge (Image Via Getty)

The season finale of The Real Housewives of Orange County was full of shocking moments.

From questioning the friendship between Jenn and Shannon to exposing the controversial post that Gretchen liked, the finale left viewers with a lot of drama.

But the real shocker arrived at the end of the finale, when Jennifer, Gina and Shannon are tipped by a blogger who shared an exposé on Tamra.

After the production of the show was wrapped, some of the cast members received DMs from a person who alleged that Tamra had revealed some of the key information about the season that had not been disclosed. He alleged that Tamra is talking to fan pages and bloggers, giving them all the details about incidents that happened throughout filming.

Tamra allegedly shared details about The Real Housewives of Orange County season 19 before its telecast







The episode ended with a black screen that said:



“After the production wrapped, some of the women received DM’s from a person with information about the show…which is not yet known to the public.”



The focus then shifts to Gina, who shares that the account is back with a different name.

The person has sent her a screenshot with a message:



“I know you don’t know who I am, I’m just someone who wants to expose the truth. Part of the reason why I wanted to reach out is because Tamra has been leaking details about the entire season throughout filming to bloggers and fan pages. If you want to test knowledge, feel free. I can prove everything I’m saying.”



After seeing the message, the trio sits down and calls the person who messaged them. The episode finale of The Real Housewives of Orange County, Season 19, reveals that Tamra “does a lot of talking,” particularly on Instagram.

He also went on to reveal that she does this “play by play” while filming for the show.

After Jennifer, Gina and Shannon asked for proof, asking him if he could cite a few instances, the source revealed:



“So, I know that when she fake quit after the New Orleans trip and when she did return. She filmed with Heather at some restaurant. I think it was Costa Mesa.”



He further disclosed more to the horror of the trio, revealing that they had all last filmed with Katie on March 20.

The source further stated:



“And then her last scene was like a sitdown with Tamra. I think it was something to do with Gretchen allegedly telling Katie something and Katie reported back to Tamra.”



He even mentioned the altercation between Gretchen and Slade and how he mentioned how she told his friend that on April 20, Gina and she were plotting against Gretchen and plotting to bring up all the homophobic stuff, which would turn everyone against her.

Gina brings this up in a confessional interview where she slammed Tamra by stating that she is not her “henchman” to do her “dirty work” and how this makes her angry.

The trio feels betrayed by Tamra and observes that she has been sharing all their content and shows.

The finale also provided timestamps of the leaks, which occurred three to four months before the premiere of The Real Housewives of Orange County.

Jennifer called out Tamra and stated:



“Tamra will do anything for maximum impact. I think she will hurt anybody, and I think she’s probably one of the most calculative, scary, dangerous person within this friend group.”



The reunion episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County will air on November 6, 2025, on Bravo.

Stay tuned for more such updates.