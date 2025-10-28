Selling the OC season 4: Complete cast list

Cast of Selling the OCs (Image Via Getty)

The Oppenheim Group is back in the business with Selling the OC season 4.

The reality show promised to bring on plenty of drama and behind-the-scenes action in the firm. The agents will be working hard to establish their office as the top brokerage within the Oppenheim group.

The stakes are high and certain rumours also threaten to divide the team.

In Season 4 of Selling the OC, the big boss, Jason, is bringing in new faces on the team from San Diego.

Would the competition become more interesting, or would newbies bring something different to the table?

Selling the OC season 4: All about the old and new cast







The creator of the show, Adam DiVello, shared that there have been significant changes in the real lives of the agents since the premiere of Season 3.

Viewers can expect a lot when new faces face these old agents in the hard and unforgiving world of real estate. He teased about the upcoming season by stating, as reported by Tudum:



“They are just crushing it down there.”



In addition to the returning cast members, this season will also feature some new faces.

The original cast members making a return to the show are Jason Oppenheim, Alex Hall, Polly Brindle, Tyler Stanaland, Gio Helou, Austin Victoria, and Brandi Marshall.

The three new agents who would join these agents in the firm are Fiona Belle Astyn Zerboni and Kaylee Ricciardi.

Fiona Belle

Belle was born and brought up in Orange County, and she joined the real estate firm in 2024. According to Tudum, she has the confidence to manage the most difficult transactions to the T.

Fiona is 23 years old, and she wants to prove that age is not a defining factor in determining one’s ability.

She believes in working hard and is a first-generation cum laude from UC San Diego.

Belle is committed to making a mark in the OC real estate with her passion and grit.

Ashtyn Zerboni

Zerboni loves high fashion, arts, and photography, and has an eye for great design.

She is dedicated to securing exclusive opportunities for her clients through her social network.

Apart from grinding as an agent with Oppenheim firm in Orange County and La Jolla, she has achieved many more laurels.

She has previously worked as a model and an actress and has also earned a degree in biology.

Kaylee Ricciardi

Kaylee comes with 13 years of experience working in the luxury real estate industry.

She started her career managing short-term rentals during Coachella.

The work was then translated into more event-based rentals, enabling her to work with top-tier clients.

She provides exclusive services to clients for buying, selling, renting or even orchestrating events.

Ricciardi found professional success in California, but she is from New England.

Kaylee also attended the University of Colorado.

Her time in Spain and other extensive travel experiences help her navigate the Oppenheim group.

The upcoming season will see the return of Tyler Stanaland, who was absent in the previous season, and is back in season 4.

The trailer for the show also gave the audience a glimpse of a tearful reunion between Tyler Stanaland and Alex Hall.

Tyler confesses that he would always love her, as Alex says:



“Everything we said we didn’t want to do, we did.”



It would be interesting to see the duo's chemistry after their romance died down during season 3.

Selling the OC will premiere on November 12, 2025, on Netflix.

Stay tuned for more such updates.