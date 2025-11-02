Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause stays unbothered after missing season 9 premiere party

Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause attends 'SOAKED: A Night of Comedy to Benefit DigDeep' (Image via Getty)

Chrishell Stause did not attend the unofficial premiere party for Selling Sunset Season 9, and she remains unbothered by the situation, according to sources including TMZ and Reality Tea.

The party, organized by cast member Bre Tiesi at Gravitas in Beverly Hills, intentionally excluded Stause and fellow cast member Chelsea Lazkani due to ongoing tensions with Bre, Emma Hernan, and Mary Bonnet.

Stause confirmed to photographers that she was not upset about being left out, noting that she was in New York City at the time, appearing on Andy Cohen's Watch What Happens Live, and could not have attended the event.

Chrishell Stause was left out of the Selling Sunset Season 9 premiere party

Details of the Selling Sunset premiere event

TMZ reported that Netflix did not host an official premiere for Selling Sunset Season 9. Instead, Bre Tiesi planned a private celebration at Gravitas in Beverly Hills with select cast members.

Attendees included Bre Tiesi, Emma Hernan, Mary Bonnet, Amanza Smith, and newcomer Sandra Vergara.

Sources indicated that Tiesi wanted to highlight the success of the new season and ensure the event remained positive, leading organizers to decide against inviting Stause and Lazkani.

According to TMZ, the choice to exclude them stemmed from existing disagreements among the group. Bre wanted the party to remain comfortable for everyone attending, avoiding situations that could reignite disputes.

Sources added that both Stause and Lazkani were unaware of the event and would likely not have attended even if they had been invited. Nicole Young was invited but was unable to join due to scheduling conflicts.

TMZ further reported that this was not the first time Tiesi hosted an event involving the cast.

She previously invited Stause and Lazkani to a Galentine’s Day celebration that they did not attend, an absence featured in Season 9 of the show.

Despite this, the latest event marked a clear division between cast members as the new Selling Sunset season premiered.

Chrishell Stause’s response

When photographers approached Chrishell Stause in the days following the party, she told TMZ that she had no issue with the situation and that it was “all good.”

Stause emphasized that she could not have attended the Beverly Hills event even if she had been invited, as she was already in New York City for promotional duties.

She did not comment on her relationship with Tiesi or whether she planned to participate in future cast gatherings.

TMZ noted that Stause also avoided elaborating on her potential return for Season 10, only responding with “what do you think?” when asked about it.

Background on Selling Sunset Season 9 feuds

According to Reality Tea, Season 9 of Selling Sunset also addresses tensions between Chrishell Stause and Emma Hernan involving Hernan’s boyfriend, Blake Davis.

Stause publicly expressed disapproval of Davis, stating that she could not tolerate his alleged remarks and behavior.

Davis later told the Daily Mail that he had met Stause only a few times and denied making certain statements, though he admitted to misgendering Stause’s partner, G Flip, in an earlier encounter.

The disagreement between Stause and Hernan became a significant storyline in the new season, which premiered on October 29.

Reality Tea reported that Hernan acknowledged on the show that Stause “hates” Davis, while Davis posted and later deleted several Instagram stories referencing the situation.

