"I believed a story": Selling Sunset's Amanza Smith retracts drug claim about co-star Nicole during heated reunion confrontation

Amanza Smith from Sellling Sunset (Image via Getty)

Selling Sunset season 9’s reunion, which was released on November 5, 2025, left viewers with many key revelations that shed new light on the cast members’ dynamics with one another.

One such incident involved Amanza Smith retracting her claim about seeing and doing drugs with Nicole Young – a claim she made after Nicole brought up Chrishell Stause’s dead parents in an argument related to the use of drugs.



“I believed a story that I heard from multiple people, and in that moment, I used it because I was very upset. I was disappointed in my friend, and I apologize,” Amanza told Nicole at the reunion.



In episode 2 of Selling Sunset season 9, Nicole got into a heated argument with Chrishell when Chrishell’s accusation that Nicole was an addict resurfaced. To counter the allegation, Nicole brought up Chrishell’s late parents, saying she was confusing her with them.

Amanza, who sat next to Nicole, disapproved of what Nicole had said and immediately asked her to leave the dinner.

Later, while speaking to the cameras, she criticized Nicole for being defensive, claiming she had done drugs with her. Amanza insisted she could name “the times and the dates” of those events, adding that they were young and they “did it.”

However, at the reunion, Amanza admitted she had never seen Nicole do drugs.

Selling Sunset fame Amanza apologizes to Nicole Young for her drug accusations







At the reunion, when Nicole and Chrishell clashed over whose remarks were too charged during the episode dinner, Amanza chimed in, taking accountability for saying things that were not true.

Addressing Nicole directly, the Selling Sunset star confessed that she did not think of her as a “drug addict.”

She admitted she heard that specific narrative from “multiple people” and eventually accepted it as if it were a fact.

Keeping in mind the implications of her accusation, Amanza apologized to Nicole for spewing a false narrative about her.



“I apologize because I didn’t see that happen. I never saw you OD. I did not witness this,” she said.



Upon hearing that, Nicole asked Amanza if she had ever seen her “do cocaine.” Amanza replied that she had not.

She explained that she believed a story that was going around and used it as a dig during the dinner party, saying she was disappointed in Nicole’s behavior.

Although Amanza apologized, Nicole was not pleased with how she was portrayed on the show. Shortly after the reunion was released, on November 5, 2025, Nicole took to Instagram and shared the clip of Amanza apologizing to her.

In the caption, she wrote:



“Voices in your head don’t count as ‘sources,’ Amanza. Needless to say, I rest my case.”



Selling Sunset star Nicole sets the record straight on the drug accusation

While speaking to TMZ on November 4, 2025, Nicole shut down all accusations that Chrishell and Amanza made about her being an alleged drug addict.

According to her, anyone with a “strong” personality and the capacity to stand alone got “painted as a villain,” implying that it happened to her this season.

That said, she was disappointed in the Oppenheim brothers and how they reacted to the situation by dismissing her from her position at the Oppenheim Group.

Regardless, Nicole said she looked forward to continuing in real estate as she found a new footing in Nashville.

She further revealed that Jason had approached her to open a Nashville branch for the O group – a thought she said she had tabled for the moment.

Stay tuned for more updates.