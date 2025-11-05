Selling Sunset Season 9 reunion recap: Chrishell calls out Blake, Nicole doubles down, and Bre loses it

Mary Bonnet, Jason Oppenheim, and Chrishell Stause from Selling Sunset (Image via Getty)

The Selling Sunset Season 9 reunion wastes no time reminding fans what this show does best — luxury listings, flawless outfits, and combustible personalities barely contained under studio lights.

Hosted once again by Queer Eye’s Tan France, the special brings the Oppenheim Group’s biggest names together to unpack a season that blurred the line between personal and professional more than ever.

Selling Sunset Season 9 reunion: A Glamorous Open House Turns into Group Therapy at The Oppenheim Group

Things started light. Tan had each woman pull “fan questions” from an envelope.

Bre called Alanna “vanilla,” Chelsea gave a mock-tutorial on perfecting a slo-mo walk-up, and Emma demonstrated hers — only to trip out of her stilettos.

Laughter filled the room, but the smiles froze when the questions turned personal.

Newcomer Sandra Vergara admitted she hadn’t clicked with Chrishell or Chelsea.

Chrishell calmly replied that she’s “guarded” with new people.

Sandra insisted that she only said,



“I don’t think Chrishell likes me.”



The temperature dropped, and the reunion had officially begun.

Nicole’s “Dead Parents” comment sparked outrage

Tan then revisited the season’s most explosive moment: the Thanksgiving “Girlsgiving” dinner that turned into a shouting match.

Nicole was brought out to address her comment about Amanza’s late parents — a moment that stunned the cast and fans alike.

Nicole tried to clarify that she never said “dead parents,” and had said only “parents.”

Amanza, visibly shaken, countered that



“There’s no difference when you know they’re dead.”



Despite repeated chances, Nicole refused a direct apology, offering only,



“I’m sorry for the intent that was taken.”



The rest of the cast sat in stunned disbelief.

Jason later confirmed Nicole had stepped back from the LA office and was moving to Nashville, a professional time-out that everyone seemed relieved by.

Bre’s anti-Valentine’s bash sets the stage for bigger drama on Selling Sunset Season 9 reunion

Next came a palate cleanser in the form of Bre Tiesi’s now-legendary anti-Valentine’s Day party — complete with Botox, salmon-sperm facials, and Mr. Chow catering.



“It’s always a funeral in this office,” Bre joked.



But the levity ended when Tan turned to Emma Hernan’s love life.

Her romance with Atlanta businessman Blake Davis had splintered her friendship with Chrishell, who accused him of making racist comments and being controlling.

Emma said Chrishell’s posts about Blake led to online harassment. Chrishell stood firm,



“He told me proudly he uses the N-word.”



Chelsea and Jason both sided with Chrishell, calling the relationship toxic.

Chrishell later apologized for airing details online but insisted her actions came “from care and love.”

Emma accepted, but the tension remained thick enough to stage a listing tour in.

Mary and Chelsea clash over sympathy and sincerity

Mary’s robbery storyline returned when Tan revisited Chelsea Lazkani’s controversial decision to send her flowers afterward.

Mary claimed the gesture felt “staged for the cameras.”

Chelsea, tearful, said she simply wanted to show compassion,



“I was robbed as a child. The trauma stays forever.”



Bre called the flowers “fake,” but Chelsea revealed she received no support from her ex-husband and was speaking as a mother, not for pity.

By the end, Mary offered a cautious apology, admitting her stress from the break-in likely fueled her reaction.

Bre vs. Chrishell: The feud erupts again

As if things weren’t tense enough, Bre and Chrishell reignited their long-simmering feud.

Chrishell accused Bre of badmouthing her and partner G Flip.

Bre snapped back,



“You keep trying to make a situation. What have I ever done to you?”



What followed was a full-scale meltdown — shouting, profanity, walk-offs, and a mandatory lunch break.

Off-camera, Bre told producers,



“Chrishell looks like a psycho b***h,”



while Chrishell muttered that Bre “brings out the devil in me.”

By the time they returned, any hope for a resolution had evaporated.

A visit from the OC agents

Tan brought in the Selling the OC cast for a franchise crossover.

Newcomers Ashtyn, Fiona, and Kaylee joined veterans like Alex Hall and Gio Helou to preview their upcoming season.

Bre offered them her trademark brand of encouragement,



“Good f*****g luck.”



Mary’s break-in fallout and the Selling Sunset Season 9 reunion’s final word

Mary and her husband, Romain, returned to discuss the aftermath of their break-in.



“We were one of the first hit,” Mary said. “It’s hard to feel safe again.”



Still, she acknowledged that her reaction to Chelsea’s flowers was extreme.



“Normally I’m calm,” she admitted. “I was just on edge.”



Before wrapping, Mary reflected on the toxic dynamics at The Oppenheim Group, saying the team “needs to upsize our maturity” and focus on gratitude.

As the lights dimmed, Tan ended the Selling Sunset Season 9 reunion with a simple wish,



“I hope you can all move on from this and find peace and happiness.”



Stay tuned for more updates.