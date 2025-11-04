Selling Sunset: Chrishell Stause accuses Emma Hernan of fueling backlash by defending Blake Davis

Chrishell Stause and Emma Hernan from Selling Sunset (Image via Getty)

On Tuesday, November 4, while the reunions for season 9 of Selling Sunset loomed, cast member Chrishell Stause publicly accused her former best friend and co-star Emma Hernan of “inflaming the hate” against her partner by defending Emma’s boyfriend, Blake Davis.

Chrishell claimed Emma’s version of events on Selling Sunset omitted key details about Blake’s alleged remarks regarding Chrishell’s partner, G Flip, who uses they/them pronouns.

Emma, in a separate interview, insisted Blake “did not say that pronouns were dumb,” prompting Chrishell’s rebuttal,



“This is NOT what was said. But good job Emma in flaming the hate for my partner and their preferred pronoun use.”



Selling Sunset Season 9 and the feud between Chrishell & Emma







In the latest season of Selling Sunset, Emma Hernan’s relationship with Blake Davis became a focal point of tension in the office and friend group.

In an interview with Us Weekly, Emma told the outlet,



“He did not say that pronouns were dumb. He would never say that.” She elaborated, “He accidentally said ‘wife’ [about G Flip]. … I told him and I explained it, and it was the first time he was learning about it and he was trying to be good.” She further explained, “I’m super sensitive about the situation, so I corrected him and he said, ‘Oh, my bad. We’re from the south and we don’t really do it there.’ That’s exactly what was said.”



Reacting to that, Chrishell took to Instagram Stories on November 4 to counter the narrative. She wrote,



“This is NOT what was said. But good job Emma in flaming the hate for my partner and their preferred pronoun use.” She continued, “I have never gotten mad if someone politely got G’s pronouns wrong. It happens all the time, and I gently correct and we move on.”



Chrishell also added she would “wait and see what airs” during the season 9 reunion of Selling Sunset before providing her full response.

At the heart of the dispute is Chrishell’s assertion that Blake Davis made “extremely problematic things” statements about the LGBTQ+ community and non-binary individuals, including a claim that he compared “people being nonbinary to mental illness,” and that his later social-media posts “against the LGBTQ community speak volumes on who to believe here.”

Meanwhile, Emma described Blake’s misuse of G Flip’s pronouns as an innocent mistake:



“When he said ‘wife’. I corrected him. He did not mean anything by it.”



The drama spilled over into the Selling Sunset office and friendship circles. Emma told the press,



“It’s one of those things with their personalities where they just will never see eye to eye. They are on two ends of the spectrum in the sense where she doesn’t appreciate certain things that he does, and he doesn’t appreciate certain things that she does. Unfortunately, I am in the middle.” She added, “There was a point where I loved them both so much. My ideal situation is for my best friend and my boyfriend to love each other.”



Chrishell, who has worked on Selling Sunset since its 2019 debut, likewise explained in an external interview that her issues with Blake go deeper than what viewers see on the show.



“When I met him, there were so many red flags that happened in one short meeting … I found real things to be dangerous with his personality.” She said of Emma, “At first, I put all of it on him …Over time, I had to understand that they are aligned. But it’s not something that I want in my life…I don’t want to be friends with her anymore. She’s made it very clear what her morals are, and we do not align.”



The timing of these comments coincides with the streaming launch of Selling Sunset Season 9 (released on October 28) and the forthcoming reunion episode (scheduled for November 5).

Chrishell’s public statements signal that the reunion special may bring further confrontation and clarification of the feud.

As the real-estate agents on Selling Sunset navigate high-stakes property deals against the backdrop of personal conflict, Chrishell’s accusation that Emma defended Blake, and in doing so “fueled backlash” against G Flip, adds to the season’s drama and may influence how viewers perceive the cast’s relationships both on and off camera.

