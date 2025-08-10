Scott’s jealousy sparks tension as final challenge tests couples in Perfect Match season 3 episode 9

Perfect Match host Nick Lachey (Image via Getty)

Perfect Match season 3 released episodes 7–9 on Netflix on August 8, 2025, bringing the season closer to its conclusion.

Episode 9, titled Split It or Quit It, followed the six remaining couples as they worked through the aftermath of a major reshuffle and prepared for the final compatibility challenge.

Host Nick Lachey introduced the game, which required each pair to share tasks equally in a series of timed activities. The winners would get to go on a date and then enter the boardroom to influence other couples’ connections.

While the challenge tested teamwork, the results created new tensions in the villa. Rachel and Ray claimed victory, later sending Sandy and Juliette on dates with JR and Carrington. Scott, Juliette’s current partner, struggled with seeing her return holding Carrington’s hand. His reaction sparked a private conversation where Juliette said he gave an “extreme” response and reminded him she was allowed to talk to others.

Meanwhile, Sandy faced uncertainty after JR encouraged her to reconsider her match with Louis.

With the finale approaching, unresolved feelings and shifting dynamics placed the couples under increased pressure to decide whether they wanted to stay together.

Rachel and Ray win final challenge and make key boardroom picks in Perfect Match season 3

After Ollie apologized to AD for his earlier argument, Nick Lachey gathered the contestants for the last compatibility challenge, Nick explained,​

“Keeping it 50-50.Each of you are responsible for 50% of each task,” making communication and balance crucial.

The first activity involved changing tires, followed by a mystery buffet that included salted crickets and churros in Perfect Match.

AD finished her tire change first, while Rachel quickly followed and caught up during the eating round. The next stage was a cold plunge, with Rachel and Ray closing in on AD and Ollie’s lead.

Both pairs reached the final puzzle at nearly the same time, but Rachel and Ray completed it first.

As winners, they went on a wrestling-themed date and discussed their boardroom strategy. Rachel admitted feeling “emotional” about possibly hurting friends, but Ray told her to focus on their connection.

In the boardroom, they paired Sandy with JR, stating “unfinished business,” and Juliette with Carrington, believing she and Scott were more of a “strategy couple.” Juliette commented,

“I like where we’re at… but I get bored kind of easy. So a date could be fun.”

These choices set up the events that would later cause friction among several contestants.

New dates lead to tense exchanges and shifting loyalties in Perfect Match

Juliette and Carrington’s date started awkwardly, with him unsure about being matched with her again in Perfect Match. Over tacos, Juliette shared stories about her parents and admitted she had deeper talks with him than with Scott.

She also revealed Scott was 23, adding,

“I could not be with someone who was four years younger.”

Carrington asked if he was her “Perfect Match,” and she replied no.

Sandy’s date with JR brought a different tone, while she said it would take a lot to sway her from Louis, JR reminded her of Louis’ past actions and said she looked like his “babysitter.”

When the women returned, Scott reacted strongly to seeing Juliette holding Carrington’s hand. In private, Juliette told him his response was “extreme” and emphasized her right to connect with others. Carrington later told Rachel he preferred her to Juliette, but Rachel declined, saying she was happy with Ray.

Sandy informed Louis she was torn between him and JR, leaving Louis surprised and saying he was ready to “wig out.”

These moments reflected the uncertainty among the couples, with emotional conversations and boardroom moves setting the stage for the upcoming finale.

