Sandy Gallagher hints at unexpected Perfect Match season 3 finale and addresses Louis Russell split

Sandy Gallagher from Perfect Match (Image via Instagram @sandy_gal)

Perfect Match season 3 is currently streaming on Netflix, with the first six episodes released on August 1, 2025.

The dating show brings together reality TV personalities from across the Netflix universe, including Love Is Blind, Too Hot to Handle, and The Ultimatum, as they try to form romantic connections and win compatibility challenges in a Mexican villa.

Among the cast is Sandy Gallagher, known from The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On, who is currently matched with Too Hot to Handle’s Louis Russell in the episodes available so far.

In August 2025, Sandy hosted a Q&A session on her Instagram page, where she responded to fan questions about the show and addressed the online chatter around contestants revealing post-show relationship statuses.

One fan asked how she felt about the cast “spoiling” the show. Sandy replied,

“I will be talking about this soon and laying it all out. In the meantime, the show is pure comedy and you will be surprised how it ends so def keep watching.”

Her comment teased more drama ahead, just before the next batch of episodes that dropped on Friday, August 8.

During her August 2025 Instagram Q&A, Sandy Gallagher shared thoughts on the unfolding events in Perfect Match season 3.

Responding to a fan’s question about spoilers, she said she would address it more thoroughly soon but advised viewers to keep watching, hinting that the ending would be unexpected. She also described the show as “pure comedy.”

Her remarks came just before the release of more episodes, which could shed light on her match with Louis Russell.

So far, Sandy and Louis have appeared to be in a stable match, but off-screen developments suggest otherwise.

Louis has since hard-launched a relationship with Love Island USA’s Huda Mustafa, and rumors have emerged that he may now be a father.

Sandy’s comment, “you will be surprised how it ends,” suggests viewers can expect twists in the final episodes.

Perfect Match season 3 was filmed in autumn 2024, so a lot may have changed since filming wrapped.

Fans have speculated that more couples could split or form behind the scenes, similar to how Love Is Blind stars AD and Ollie Sutherland became engaged and are now expecting a child.

Scenes cut, connections revealed: unanswered questions remain around Sandy and Louis in Perfect Match

One of the biggest unresolved questions of season 3 is what happened between Sandy Gallagher and Louis Russell after the events shown on-screen.

In the current episodes, they appear matched, but Louis’s public relationship with Huda Mustafa implies that things changed after filming.

Sandy hasn’t directly talked about her breakup with Louis, but her Instagram reply suggested she might share more once this season of Perfect Match ends.

Another cast member, Hannah Burns, recently announced that she is engaged and expecting a baby with someone from the show. However, she hasn’t said who her partner is.

Hannah also said that most of her scenes were cut from the season, which has made fans wonder what else was left out of the show.

Viewers have already witnessed several unexpected developments.

Madison Errichiello chose a date with Love Is Blind UK’s Freddie Powell over her previous match, Cody Wright, while Rachel Recchia and Clayton Echard briefly rekindled their romance before parting ways again.

As the remaining episodes drop, Sandy’s teaser and the off-screen updates suggest that more changes in relationships and surprises could be coming. Fans will be watching closely to see how Sandy and Louis’s story takes place.

Stay tuned for more updates.