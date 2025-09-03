Sally is once again sidelined in a recycled The Young and the Restless plot of romance woes and Billy’s corporate power plays

A still of Sally Spectra from The Young and The Restless (Images via Facebook/TheYoungAndTheRestless)

In the recent episodes of CBS Network’s soap opera, The Young and The Restless, Sally Spectra’s character was shown getting sidelined due to her partner Billy Abbott’s ambitious corporate power play dreams with Cane Ashby.

Sally had continuously tried to deter Billy from collaborating with Cane since she feared that it would get him on the bad side of Victor Newman, Cane’s arch nemesis, but Billy did not listen to her. Instead, Sally was shown having to follow every whim and fancy of Billy.

Billy’s focus on the show had only been on how much power and influence he could amass while launching Abbott Communications, his new media agency company, and also on how to get Sally to move into the same apartment with him.

Throughout this storyline, Sally’s independence was curbed, and she barely had any say in Billy’s decisions that affected her as well, and was shown only being caught up in romance woes.

Details explored on Sally Spectra’s recent storyline on The Young and The Restless

On the September 3, 2025, episode of The Young and The Restless, Billy Abbott reached out to Sally Spectra and asked her to move into his apartment so that they could solidify their relationship. While Sally seemed to be skeptical at first, she decided to agree because her kids did not seem to have any inhibitions regarding her decision.

Sally tried to convey to Billy that she wanted to take things slow with their relationship since she had gotten hurt in the past, but Billy convinced her that they were meant to last. Sally ultimately agreed to his decision instead of focusing on her own gut feeling.

Sally and Billy also got intimate with each other in the recent episode of The Young and The Restless, where she had agreed to everything that he had said to her regarding their relationship.

Ever since Billy had made it his goal to try to collaborate with Cane Ashby, an extremely dangerous man who had recently come to Genoa City, Sally had tried to warn him to stay away multiple times, but he did not listen to her.

On the August 29, 2025, episode of the show, Billy met with Jack and Diane Abbott and gave them updates on how Cane had claimed to forgo his takeover plans and told them that he would still plan to go after Chancellor.

On The Young and The Restless, despite Sally’s character being able to assess Billy’s risk of collaborating with dangerous men, he never seemed to listen to her and only valued her as his romantic partner and not an equal.

The storyline of Sally got reduced to only worrying about her future with Billy, and not about her efforts behind the launch of Abbott Communications or as a businesswoman.

Sally recently also met with Audra Charles at Crimson Lights, where they spoke about the launch of Abbott Communications, and Sally vowed that she would handle it if things went awry with the members of the Abbott family.

Spoilers for the upcoming week’s episodes of The Young and The Restless reveal that Sally will occupy herself only with being the party planner of Abbott Communications.

Fans can watch The Young and The Restless on CBS and Paramount+.

