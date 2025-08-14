Revival Season 1 Finale explained as Em’s fate is revealed and producers tease what’s next

REVIVAL -- “Rend the Veil” Episode 110 -- Pictured in this screengrab: Romy Weltman as Martha “Em” Cypress

The Revival Season 1 finale, titled Rend the Veil, delivered the answers fans had been waiting for, and left just enough mystery to set the stage for more. Over the course of its first season, the series has balanced supernatural horror, small-town intrigue, and emotional character drama, all centered around the phenomenon known as “Revival Day.” With Em Cypress’ murder finally solved and the events in Wausau, Wisconsin reaching a turning point, the closing chapter brought both resolution and tantalizing hints of the future.

Recap: The truth about Em’s murder and her mysterious return

After a season of questions surrounding Em Cypress’s death, the finale opened with her in the clutches of Blaine Abel and his anti-Reviver followers. Strung up on the altar of his abandoned church, Blaine planned to send Em “back to hell” in his crusade against those resurrected on Revival Day.

Thanks to Lester Majack tipping off the police, Dana and Sheriff Wayne arrived to intervene, finding Dr. Ibrahim Ramin also held captive inside. Tensions escalated when Blaine shot Wayne, forcing Em to attempt to use her healing power to keep her father alive. As chaos erupted with General Cale and her soldiers storming the church, Em, Dana, and Lester fled, but not together.

Lester took Em to the abandoned Grist Mill, revealing his ties to Professor Aaron Weimer and their shared obsession with Moore Creek’s life-giving waters. He confessed that Aaron had murdered Em as part of a twisted plan to harness the Passenger’s powers, with Lester later killing Aaron himself. His goal now was to use Em’s abilities to bring life back to the masses and grant himself immortality.

Weak from her ordeal, Em entered the creek’s pool and experienced a vision of her mother beckoning her. Lester, intent on drowning her for his gain, was stopped when Dana arrived and shot him dead. Em then destroyed Lester’s heart, ensuring he could never return, but the strange blue light of the Passenger suddenly erupted from her mouth, filling the room.

Thirty-five days later, Wausau had changed. Cale’s heavy-handed tactics had led to political fallout, resulting in the passage of a law granting rights to Revivers and her removal from town. Wayne retired, Dana stayed on as a local cop, and Ibrahim decided to remain to research Moore Creek. But lingering questions remained, especially after Dana learned that Aaron’s wife, Nithiya Weimar, had once requested to treat Em.

In the final moments, Nithiya was revealed to be hiding Em in a remote lakeside cabin. Pale but alive, Em put on her signature hoodie as the camera pulled back to reveal the secluded setting. How they got there, why they’re together, and what the lake signifies remain unanswered, mysteries that could shape the future of Revival.

Series overview and what’s next?

Revival stars Romy Weltman as Em Cypress, Melanie Scrofano as Dana Cypress, Steven Ogg as Blaine Abel, David James Elliott as Sheriff Wayne, and Andy McQueen as Dr. Ibrahim Ramin, alongside a supporting cast that includes Lenore Zann, Peter Millard, Konima Parkinson-Jones, and Leenah Robinson. The series is based on Tim Seeley and Mike Norton’s acclaimed comic, with Luke Boyce and Aaron B. Koontz serving as executive producers.

Season 1 will be available to stream in full on Peacock beginning August 21, bringing its blend of supernatural mystery and small-town drama to a wider audience.

As for a second season, the producers shared a clear path for the future in an interview with TV Insider. Koontz revealed that they have a three-season plan, with a possible fourth, and that Revival Day isn’t over, the town still has many Revivers, political shifts are underway, and unanswered mysteries remain. Boyce teased that Season 2 could explore more of the town’s residents, introduce characters from the comic, and finally answer the question of who the Checks are working for.

Fans might also see a return to the Grist Mill to uncover the deeper truth behind Em’s murder, the significance of the mask and chest device, and the larger forces at play. While renewal is still uncertain, the creative team is ready to dive back into Wausau’s chilling secrets if given the green light.

Stay tuned with us for further updates.