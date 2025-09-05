Prue Leith surprises viewers with Jurassic Park-inspired makeover in The Great British Baking Show’s latest cold open

Judge Prue Leith from The Great British Baking Show (Image via Getty)

Cold open sketch recap in The Great British Baking Show



The opening sketch of this season, placed the familiar hosts and judges of The Great British Baking Show into the setting of Jurassic Park. Prue Leith played the role of John Hammond. She wore white linens and a fake beard, sitting in the front seat of a jeep as the scene began.

Alison Hammond took on the part of Ellie Sattler, while Noel Fielding dressed as Ian Malcolm. The three drove through a park called “Jurassic Bake,” looking for a picnic spot.

In the middle of the sequence, a large dinosaur approached the vehicle. The character was called the “Tyranno-Paul-us Rex,” a nod to judge Paul Hollywood.

The scene continued with the dinosaur confronting the jeep. At one point, Noel Fielding’s character was pulled from the car, echoing a moment from the film.

Paul Hollywood then appeared in another dinosaur costume, revealing himself to be part of the sketch. Prue Leith remained in character as Hammond during the entire sequence, reacting to the dinosaur with surprise.

One of the lines included in the sketch was, “Welcome… to Jurassic Bake.” Another moment included Fielding saying, “Life finds a whisk.”

The short film ended before the competition began, marking the start of “Cake Week," in The Great British Baking Show.

Episode 1 highlights of The Great British Baking Show

The first episode of The Great British Baking Show. introduced the contestants entering the tent for “Cake Week.”

The group of bakers faced the standard three challenges. In the signature round, contestants were asked to bake cakes that showed their personal style.

The technical challenge required them to follow an incomplete recipe provided by judge Paul Hollywood. Finally, the showstopper challenge asked bakers to create large decorative cakes that combined design with baking skills.

Throughout the episode, the judges commented on technique, flavor, and presentation.

Paul Hollywood evaluated sponge textures and gave advice on structure. Alison Hammond and Noel Fielding provided commentary and support to the bakers between bakes.

At the end of the episode, Nataliia, originally from Ukraine and now based in East Yorkshire, was named the first Star Baker of the season.

Her showstopper cake featured forests, fields, rivers, and a red-jellied heart to symbolize Kyiv. The judges praised both the concept and the execution of her bake.

The first elimination of the season was Hassan, a research and development scientist from South Yorkshire.

His Swiss roll drew negative comments early in the episode, and his showstopper was described as “flavourless.” This performance placed him at the bottom of the group.

