Powerball rolls over again as no tickets matched all six numbers — next jackpot now worth $358 million

South Pasadena, CA - October 01: Past winning lotto tickets are on display at Foremost Liquor Store on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, in South Pasadena, CA. The Powerball lottery has reached the 1 billion mark with an estimated $1.04 billion jackpot, for the next drawing on Monday night after no grand prize winner in Saturday's drawing. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

The Powerball jackpot is getting even bigger. No one matched all six numbers in the latest draw held on Saturday, October 25, 2025, which means the grand prize has rolled over once again. The next Powerball jackpot is now estimated at $358 million, giving players another chance to win big in Monday’s drawing.

No jackpot winner this time

Saturday night’s winning numbers were 7, 27, 36, 49, 56, and the Powerball number was 19. The Power Play multiplier for the draw was 2x.

Even though no one hit the jackpot, several players still won smaller prizes. A few lucky tickets matched five numbers without the Powerball, which means they each won $1 million. Some players also used the Power Play option, doubling their winnings to $2 million.

Thousands of other players matched fewer numbers and won smaller prizes, from just a few dollars to several hundred or more.

Jackpot grows to $358 million

Since no one claimed the top prize, the Powerball jackpot has now grown to $358 million for the next draw on Monday, October 28, 2025. The cash value — what a winner would take home before taxes if they chose the lump sum option — is estimated at $172 million.

The jackpot has been climbing for weeks now, as no one has matched all six numbers in multiple drawings. Every time the jackpot rolls over, it grows by millions, drawing in even more players hoping to be the next big winner.

​Recent Powerball wins

Powerball has already made several millionaires this year. Earlier in 2025, one lucky player in Oregon won over $1.3 billion, and another big jackpot was claimed in Florida not long after.

Since then, the jackpot has slowly been building again. Now, at $358 million, it’s one of the biggest Powerball prizes of the year — and the excitement is spreading across the country.

​How Powerball works

Playing Powerball is simple. Each ticket costs $2. Players choose five numbers between 1 and 69, plus a Powerball number between 1 and 26.

If a ticket matches all six numbers, the player wins the jackpot. But even if you don’t win the top prize, there are plenty of smaller prizes available. You can win just by matching the Powerball number, which gives you $4, or match more numbers for bigger prizes — up to $1 million for matching five numbers.

For an extra $1, players can add the Power Play option, which can multiply non-jackpot prizes by up to 5 times.

​When the next draw happens

The next Powerball drawing will take place on Monday, October 27, at 10:59 p.m. ET. Drawings happen three times a week — Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday.

Tickets can be bought in 45 U.S. states, plus Washington D.C., Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Play responsibly

Lottery officials always remind players to play responsibly. The chances of winning the Powerball jackpot are very small — about 1 in 292 million. It’s meant to be fun, so players are encouraged to spend only what they can afford.

Another chance to dream big

With no winner in Saturday’s drawing, the excitement is growing for the next one. The $358 million prize could change someone’s life overnight.

For now, the jackpot continues to roll over — and millions of people across the country will be hoping their ticket is the lucky one on Monday night.