“Please pick me” – The Voice season 28 coach Niall Horan tries to win over Louisiana singer Dustin Dale Gaspard after 4-chair turn

During his Blind Audition on The Voice season 28, which aired on October 6, 2025, Louisiana native Dustin Dale Gaspard received a rare four-chair turn from all the coaches after performing Sam Cooke’s Bring It On Home to Me.

His distinct blend of Cajun French and rhythm-and-blues music immediately caught the panel’s attention. Coach Niall Horan made a direct appeal to Gaspard after the performance, saying,



“Please pick me, I love you.”



The moment marked a notable attempt by Horan to secure Gaspard for his team following the unique audition.

Coach Niall Horan secures Cajun singer Dustin Dale Gaspard after a four-chair turn on The Voice season 28







Dustin Dale Gaspard introduces Cajun French to The Voice stage

Dustin Dale Gaspard, a 33-year-old singer from Cow Island, Louisiana, brought what he described as “swamp pup music” to the stage.

He defined the genre as “rhythm-and-blues New Orleans-filled music” influenced by country western and traditional Cajun sounds. According to Gaspard, his audition represented “the first time Cajun French [has been] sung on The Voice.”

Before singing, Gaspard played both guitar and harmonica, combining musical elements that reflected his Louisiana roots.

His performance began with a harmonica introduction that caught the attention of the coaches, prompting Coach Michael Bublé to comment on the “harmonica” as it surprised him early in the song. The mix of harmonica, guitar, English, and Cajun French lyrics led all four coaches to turn their chairs.

Gaspard’s lifestyle also drew interest, as he shared that he currently lives in his car while traveling from gig to gig. He referred to The Voice as “the biggest gig of all.” His bilingual background and musical versatility added distinct elements to his performance.

All four coaches turn their chairs for Gaspard

The panel of coaches, Niall Horan, Reba McEntire, Michael Bublé and Snoop Dogg, each gave feedback following Gaspard’s performance. Coach Horan reacted enthusiastically, telling Gaspard to pick him.

He also commented that he would have listened to the singer perform Baa Baa Black Sheep, emphasizing his interest in Gaspard’s sound.

McEntire connected with Gaspard’s Southern roots, noting that she was from southeastern Oklahoma, not far from his hometown. She described him as “different,” highlighting his distinct style and musical ability.

Bublé highlighted Gaspard’s authenticity, while Snoop Dogg referenced his own family in the American South and sang a line from the same song, saying,



“If you ever change your mind and think about leaving, leaving me behind, pick me, bring it on over to me.”



The combination of musical skill and cultural influence made Gaspard one of the standout performers of the night, with each coach aiming to add him to their roster.

Niall Horan adds Gaspard to his team

After hearing feedback from all four coaches, Gaspard decided to join Team Niall. The choice aligned with Horan’s previously expressed goal of finding and nurturing new artists.

In a December 2022 interview with NBC Insider, Horan said he enjoys finding “new talent” online and wanted to participate in the show to help nurture emerging artists. He added,



“I’m excited to win this thing. I’ve got an unbelievable team of ridiculous talent. I didn’t hit my buzzer every time, because I was being super picky about who I wanted on my team. I wanted all different types of singers, all different types of genres, just wanted character.”



With Gaspard officially joining Team Niall, The Voice season 28 continued its Blind Auditions with another distinctive addition to the lineup, featuring the first use of Cajun French in the show’s history.