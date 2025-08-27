"Overlooked, overstepped, belittled" – Welcome to Plathville star Micah Plath admits his struggles with Veronica amid family rift

Micah Plath (Image via Instagram/@micahplath)

Micah Plath has openly shared the challenges in his relationship with Veronica while tensions within his family remain unresolved. In a confessional during Welcome to Plathville season 7, episode 6, he admitted:

"I'm angry. I'm frustrated. I feel massively overlooked, overstepped, belittled. I feel all these things, but unless I can talk and not be talked over, there's no point in me even trying."

Micah also reflected on the uncertainty of their future, stating that he wants things to work out between Veronica and him, but admitted he has thought about "walking away quite a bit."

Micah Plath shares struggles with partner Veronica as family conflicts continue

Barry and Ethan address the family’s concerns

Barry Plath shared the ongoing concerns surrounding Veronica and reflected back to his daughter, Moriah, on prior challenges. In his confessional, he recalled that when he met Veronica, all was well.

After some time, however, there were circumstances that evolved between Moriah and Veronica that left her feeling as though she was being made out to be a "liar." Barry clarified that he did not believe she was lying and said she had genuinely tried to help Moriah during the period when Moriah was involved with someone. Barry added,

"I guess she's just maybe running down the path of 'they hate me' and she's giving life to something that's not true. But, you know, as a dad, I'm like, this is not a good situation. Everyone shouldn't be put through the wringer by Veronica."

Ethan Plath raised concerns about Veronica’s contact with his ex-wife, Olivia. He said Veronica should have spoken with his family instead of Olivia, who he described as having "single-handedly" damaged their relationships.

In agreement, Barry stated that Veronica has made it "harder to get along with her" now because of the rift.

Micah and Veronica’s communication struggles

Micah and Veronica’s conversation revealed tension about how they handle disagreements. Micah explained that he tries to listen and understand Veronica’s reactions, but when he responds, only "two words" come out before they are twisted and used against him.

Veronica responded that she does not intend to twist words and acknowledged that there is "twisting on both sides." She explained that she had to figure out not to "keep yapping" and instead focus on asking questions and waiting to be listened to.

Micah, however, continued to feel unheard, linking the situation to the broader conflict involving Olivia. In his confessional, he stated,

"I think bringing Olivia into the whole thing is very controversial. I think, yeah, Olivia probably has some advice that may help Veronica. But in all fairness, Ethan and Olivia aren't together anymore. And I don't think that Olivia has the best mindset about my family."

Veronica acknowledges her words and emotions

During their exchange, Micah recalled being called "a spineless worm." Veronica admitted saying it in anger, also confirming she had called him a weak little man before apologizing. Veronica further explained in her confessional,

"I don't have a filter. I can recognize how hurtful it could be, but there's a lot of hurt in this relationship right now. Some days I want to hurt him a little because I'm hurting and I just want him to listen and care."

She also described her emotional state around the family, explaining that she cannot change her emotions but can learn to regulate them. Veronica added that in situations with the family, she feels like she is in "fight or flight."

Stay tuned for more updates.