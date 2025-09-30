Over 1.7 million streaming subscriptions cancelled during Jimmy Kimmel’s suspension

UNSPECIFIED - NOVEMBER 17: In this screengrab, Jimmy Kimmel speaks at the 2021 Media Access Awards Presented By Easterseals on November 17, 2021. (Photo by Media Access Awards Presented By Easterseals/Getty Images for Easterseals)

The suspension of Jimmy Kimmel in September shook both the entertainment industry and Disney’s streaming platforms. The late-night host faced backlash after making critical remarks about Donald Trump and MAGA supporters in response to the tragic death of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. Kimmel described Trump’s reaction as “how a four-year-old mourns a goldfish,” a line that quickly went viral. Conservative groups and viewers criticized his commentary, and the situation escalated when broadcast groups like Nexstar and Sinclair pulled his show from their stations.

The audience’s reaction was swift and unprecedented. Social media was flooded with calls to boycott Disney, trending hashtags, and campaigns to cancel subscriptions across Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN. It has been reported by Mashable that over 1.7 million streaming subscriptions have been cancelled during this period.

The suspension highlighted the remarkable influence Jimmy Kimmel has built over decades and how audience loyalty can translate into real-world financial consequences.

Streaming losses and controversy behind Jimmy Kimmel’s suspension

ABC’s decision to suspend Jimmy Kimmel on September 17 sent shockwaves through both the entertainment industry and the company’s streaming ecosystem. The suspension stemmed from Kimmel’s comments about Charlie Kirk’s death and the political reactions that followed. He sharply criticized Trump and MAGA supporters, saying they were “desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it.” Conservative commentators and political figures reacted strongly, resulting in immediate cancellations from affiliates like Nexstar and Sinclair, who removed his show from the schedule.

The financial impact on Disney was almost immediate. Over 1.7 million subscriptions across Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN were cancelled during the week-long suspension. This translates to roughly 242,800 cancellations per day, an extraordinary increase over the company’s typical churn. Disney shares dropped three percent, amounting to a $6.4 billion decrease in valuation. Sources have told Mashable that the cancellations were a mix of viewers protesting the suspension itself and those frustrated with the upcoming Disney+ price hike announced shortly after Kimmel’s suspension.

Jimmy Kimmel’s return and emotional monologue

Jimmy Kimmel returned to on-air duties on September 26, 2025, delivering one of the most-watched episodes of his career. According to the BBC, approximately 6.2 million viewers tuned in live, tripling the usual ratings for Jimmy Kimmel Live!. His opening monologue also broke records and became a viral sensation, with more than 20 million views on YouTube within 24 hours and an additional 26 million views across other social media platforms. This made it Kimmel’s most-watched monologue to date, surpassing even his famous speech about his son’s heart surgery.

During his return, Kimmel balanced humor with emotional insight. He joked about Disney instructing him to explain how viewers could reactivate their cancelled subscriptions, but also addressed the suspension and controversy head-on.

The talk show host Jimmy Kimmel’s temporary suspension resulted in numerous cancellations from subscribers, financial losses for the parent company, and a heated public debate over free speech and corporate decision-making. Disney will eventually recover financially, but the whole scenario shows the enormous influence of hosts like Kimmel and the risks these companies face when navigating controversies related to modern-day political issues.