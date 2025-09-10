One Love Is Blind: France participant makes a shocking exit after breaking an important rule of the show

Gallien from Love Is Blind: France season 1 (Image via Tudum by Netflix)

The debut season of Love Is Blind: France premiered on Netflix on September 10, 2025, with its first four episodes.

The pods were opened to singles from different backgrounds, allowing them a chance to find love and potentially their life partners.

As exciting as the experience was for the contestants, it came with a set of rules that they had to abide by at all times.

One such rule required singles to commit to not interacting with the outside world while filming the show.

In episode 3, titled Betrayals, it was revealed that 37-year-old Gallien had broken that rule.

As a result, he was no longer a part of the dating series.

His sudden exit surprised the contestants, who wondered what he had done to incur such a consequence.

While most remained unaware, 37-year-old Thomas knew about the incident that triggered the chaos and shared that with Gallien’s connection, Tatiana.

Love Is Blind: France star Gallien blames himself for the sudden turn of events

After news of Gallien’s exit started to circulate in the men’s and women’s living quarters, everyone began sharing their thoughts, hoping to discover what it was that he had done.

33-year-old Sarah, while speaking to the Love Is Blind: France cameras, said that it “shocked” everyone because no one knew why he left.

“I thought of a lot of reasons, maybe he had a phone or looked us up on Insta. He must’ve done something pretty serious if you ask me,” she said.

Sarah mentioned that amid the chaos, she felt bad for her co-star Tatiana since she had a “crush” on Gallien.

Tatiana told the cameras that Gallien’s exit made her sad because he not only met her expectations but also her needs, especially being “lighthearted.”

The Love Is Blind: France alum reminisced about their chats, noting that they had chemistry and “smooth” conversations.

Since they shared such a relationship, Tatiana saw Gallien’s defiance as a “bit like a betrayal.” It made her wonder if he had been playing a game with her, all while she presented her genuine self to him.

The turn of events weighed heavily on the Love Is Blind: France star, who had also recently been rejected by Thomas.

“It’s starting to be a lot. I feel a little lonely,” she said.

Shortly after, Thomas called Tatiana to the pods and revealed what Gallien had done.

He disclosed that Gallien had met with a girl at a hotel a couple of times.

The news shocked Tatiana, but she decided to look at the positive side of things, convinced it was God’s way of protecting her from someone like Gallien.

Later in the episode, Gallien appeared in a Love Is Blind: France confessional to address the situation.

He admitted to breaking one of the rules of the experiment, but refused to discuss the details.

“I wasn’t necessarily hoping that this adventure would have, uh, a fairytale ending, but now I’m leaving through the side door, which is pretty pathetic,” he stated.

Gallien mentioned that he felt bad for the women who embarked on a journey with him because now they were left with an incomplete experience in the pods.

Ultimately, he blamed himself for how everything turned out.

After he left the show, Tatiana went on to explore her connection with Yannick. The pair grew closer and eventually got engaged in episode 4 of the series, titled Height Differences.

Stay tuned for more updates.