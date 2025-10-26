"Not coming to the yard": Boston Rob shares his honest opinion of Dylan Efron's first performance on Dancing with the Stars

Dylan Efron from Dancing with the Stars (Image via Getty)

The Traitors and Survivor fame Rob “Boston Rob” Mariano recently shared his honest opinion on The Traitors co-star Dylan Efron’s first Dancing with the Stars performance on season 34.

In an interview with Page Six’s Virtual Reali-Tea, published on October 23, 2025, Boston Rob admitted that he was not impressed by Dylan’s debut act on the dance competition.



“After the first one, I was like, ‘We got to talk about the song choices.’ It’s Kahlunkin because that Milkshake …[I] was not coming to the yard,” he opined.



Dylan and his pro dance partner, Daniela Karagach, presented the judges with a cha cha routine to Kelis’ 2003 hit Milkshake as their first performance of season 34.

Despite Dylan’s efforts as a non-dancer, Boston Rob expressed his criticism, particularly because of the song choice.

However, he clarified that, regardless of what he thought about Dylan’s act, he backed him up, even if it was an unconventional way of showing support.



“I cut him down. I said, ‘Listen, bro. The show’s not over ‘til it’s over. Even after the dance, you look at the judges, make sure you smile. I want to see some fist pumps like this show’s still going,’” he joked.



Rob “Boston Rob” Mariano reveals if he would consider competing on Dancing with the Stars







After sharing his critique of Dylan’s performance, Boston Rob was asked if he would ever consider participating in the dance competition series in an attempt to take home the Mirrorball trophy.

Boston Rob immediately declined the offer, saying:



“I don’t. That’s the thing. Like, I’m not going on the dance floor.”



While he seemed uninterested in stepping into the ballroom, he was content cheering for his mate, Dylan, from the sidelines.

Dylan and Boston Rob became close friends while filming the last season of The Traitors, where the two met for the first time.

While reflecting on how his friendship with Dylan developed, the Survivor fame mentioned that the two of them “just vibed” on their shared sense of adventure and competition.



“And he’s just a good guy, you know, and I like that,” he added.



According to him, their friendship went beyond the series’ deceitful nature. While they played “the game” inside the castle, where the competition was “cutthroat.”

However, the dynamic between the two of them changed as soon as the game was done.



“We just connected on a regular level,” Boston Rob mentioned.



While speaking about their connection and brewing bond, Boston Rob teased that he and Dylan were working on a joint project, which fans would soon get to know about.

Without giving away much, he shared that the project was “kind of like a little bit docuseries, YouTube format, a little being competitive.”

When asked about his own reality TV career, Boston Rob declared:



“As a competitor on these shows, I feel like it’s been 25 years. I kind of have a reputation now where they might let me stay a little while, but they’re going to be coming for me. So, I feel like my days as a competition reality person might be over.”



However, he clarified that it did not mean that fans would not get to see him anymore. Boston Rob mentioned that he wanted to delve into other aspects of entertainment.”

Boston Rob’s Traitors co-star Dylan Efron is currently a participant on season 34 of Dancing with the Stars. Viewers will now have to wait until October 28, 2025, to watch Dylan perform for Halloween Night.

Stay tuned for more updates.