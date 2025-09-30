Nicole Kidman reportedly has huge support from family as she navigates alleged split from Keith Urban

FRISCO, TEXAS - MAY 11: Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman attend the 58th Academy Of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center at The Star on May 11, 2023 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Amid rumors of Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban’s separation, the actress is reportedly leaning on her family during this period. In an exclusive interview published on September 29, 2025, PEOPLE stated that their source reported that the Babygirl actress and the country singer are not together.

The news outlet claimed that Kidman, who shares two daughters, Sunday and Faith, with Urban, has been leaning on her sister for support, and the latter has been there for her:

"Nicole’s sister has been a rock, and the Kidman family has united to support one another."

TMZ reported the news earlier, stating that the couple had lived separately since the beginning of summer 2025.

Kidman is reportedly not supporting Urban’s decision to separate from her and has been "fighting to save the marriage.”

More details on Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban’s relationship

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban married in June 2006 after meeting at the G’Day LA gala ball a year earlier.

On the Ellen DeGeneres show in 2017, the Oscar-winning actress recalled thinking that the country singer wasn’t interested in her when they met:

"I remember thinking I had such a crush on him and he wasn't interested in me...He didn't call me for four months."

Keith explained on an Australian talk show in 2018 that he couldn’t summon the courage to call her number because he thought Kidman wouldn’t like him back.

When he finally did, they connected instantly and talked for long hours.

Four months after the couple’s wedding on St. Patrick’s Estate in Manly, Australia, Urban checked into a rehab facility for drug and alcohol addiction.

The singer, in a statement released at the time, expressed that he was sorry for hurting his loved ones:

"I deeply regret the hurt this has caused Nicole and the ones who love and support me,"

The Let It Roll crooner appeared on The Oprah Winfrey Show in 2010 and revealed that the rehab incident made his bond with Nicole stronger.

The couple had successful careers together, supporting each other at award shows and industry functions.

