New Love Is Blind season 9 preview reveals unfiltered talk on kids, vasectomies, and future plans

Love Is Blind season 9 premiered on Netflix on October 1, 2025, with the first six episodes now streaming.

This season takes place in Denver, Colorado, where 32 singles enter the pods to test whether an emotional connection can lead to marriage.

The show’s familiar format of dating sight unseen returns, but each new group brings different life stories and decisions. One quote from the trailer says:

“At the altar, the truth will come out.”

Early episodes already show difficult conversations about parenthood, health issues, and honesty in relationships.

In an exclusive clip released during the premiere, Jordan Keltner, 30, told Megan Walerius, 35, about his vasectomy.

Megan said the disclosure came in the “first 10 minutes” of their chat and surprised her. Jordan explained the procedure “was partially done out of selfishness,” but he wanted to be upfront.

Megan responded that “most females, including myself, don’t want to pump their bodies with hormones” and called his choice respectable.

This conversation introduces one of the season’s central themes: how real-life experiences shape decisions about family and relationships even before the couples meet face to face.

Pods to proposals: Conversations about kids, health, and openness in Love Is Blind

Inside the pods, singles from very different backgrounds share stories of family, work, and long-term plans.

In the exclusive clip, Jordan describes already being a father to a son named Luca and explains why he decided on a vasectomy.

He tells Megan it was a decision “partially done out of selfishness,” but also about taking responsibility.

Megan recalls that he disclosed it in the “first 10 minutes” of their conversation. She admits the revelation initially gave her pause, yet she also says,

“most females, including myself, don’t want to pump their bodies with hormones,” which she frames as a reason to admire his honesty.

This pod conversation also opens a wider discussion on the show about what it means to plan a family.

The two talk about whether adoption could be an option and about the idea that their lives could still have “meaning” even without children.

These moments are unusual for the series, where early pod talks often focus on interests or past relationships rather than medical or reproductive choices.

Other cast members also reveal personal challenges, including a contestant with a degenerative eye condition who shares her fears with a match.

This creates a pod environment where trust, rather than secrecy, becomes the base for engagement decisions.

The Denver season shows that the pods are not only about forming connections but also about testing how people respond to difficult truths.

Jordan and Megan’s conversation stands out as one of the clearest examples of this new openness.

Meeting in person: Early tests for the Denver couples in Love Is Blind

After the pod phase, the engaged couples travel together and meet face to face.

As in previous seasons, this period reveals how emotional bonds translate into physical and day-to-day compatibility.

Jordan and Megan continue to discuss what his vasectomy could mean for their future, including whether reversing it or pursuing adoption would be realistic.

Their open dialogue sets a different tone from other couples who struggle to address major issues outside the pods.

Elsewhere in the season, another couple navigates health disclosure when one partner reveals a degenerative eye disease that could lead to vision loss.

The match reassures her during their pod chats, but later admits off-camera doubts about attraction.

A different pair exchanges “I love you” before the reveal but then separates when one partner says she “can’t stay in the experiment.”

These scenes highlight how first-sight meetings and real-world stress can shift earlier commitments.

