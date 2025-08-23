"It's giving auto parts store": Netizens react as Cracker Barrel remodel picture tweet goes mass viral online

The viral Cracker Barrel store (Photo: X/@bankertobuilder)

A Cracker Barrel store's picture is going viral on X. The image was shared by the user (@bankertobuilder), who claimed that the restaurant chain supposedly contacted them to remodel their 500 store throughout the country.

The tweet showed a Cracker Barrel store with minimalist, white furniture, no decoration, and large window panels. The post went viral, garnering nearly 30,000 likes and over 26,000 replies.

We were contracted to remodel 500 Cracker Barrels over the next 5 years and we just wrapped up our first one.



What do you guys think of the fresh modern rebrand?! pic.twitter.com/GZs2fF0dsb — Mason Home Builder (@bankertobuilder) August 21, 2025

The tweet is fake, as the Southern country-themed chain has not remodeled its stores with the minimalistic aesthetic. The image is AI-generated.

One netizen stated that the restaurant looked like an auto parts store in the picture.

"It's giving auto parts store," they wrote.

Netizens had mixed reactions in the replies, as the debate over the picture's authenticity started. Some X users seemingly believed the image was real, stating they disliked the decor because it went against the chain's "history and tradition."

"Disgusting, Cracker Barrel isn't a modern place, please stop trying to modernize it!!! It's about history and tradition," one netizen wrote.

"Won't be going to Cracker Barrel anymore… the food was good, but the vibe made it even better. The silver lining here is that it's yet another reason just to stay home and cook," another internet user added.

"As someone who has worked in marketing for 20 years, this is not a rebrand as you say. This is a whole cloth replacement. Call it for what it is," another user wrote.

Others realized that the picture was jokingly created using AI, and they joined in saying that the store didn't need sunlight and colors.

"The low % of responses not realizing this is parody is restoring my faith in humanity just a little bit. Of course this account is probably followed mostly by normal people, so I guess it's to be expected," one netizen wrote.

"A little too much color on the sign for my tastes. Also, way too much shrubbery around the front. Less colors, more concrete please," one X user wrote.

"Windows? Please eliminate any and all of that gross sunlight. Thank you," one user commented.

Cracker Barrel's stock plummeted following its logo controversy

According to Fox Business's August 21, 2025, report, the online backlash regarding the restaurant chain's new simplistic logo ended up plummeting their stock.

On Thursday, the Southern country-themed chain's stock saw a drop of 7.2%, causing a loss of $94 million.

Meanwhile, netizens are continuing to bash Cracker Barrel, saying they would not eat at their stores.

Boycott Cracker Barrel until they reinstate the old cracker and his barrel. pic.twitter.com/mwGaKWMnb7 — Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) August 20, 2025

The CEO of the chain, Julie Felss Masino, told Good Morning America that the restaurant remained the same and people supposedly liked the logo change.

"People like what we're doing... the things that you love are still there. We need people to choose us, and we want people to choose us," Julie Felss Masino stated.

Along with the logo change, Cracker Barrel remodeled 25-30 stores earlier this year. They used lighter walls and different decor to experiment and draw younger customers.

This was also slammed as many TikTokers made videos on the remodeling, saying they liked the old decor more. Stay tuned for more updates regarding Cracker Barrel.