"My jaw dropped" - 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way star Luke opens up about his relationship with Madelein

Madelein and Luke from 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way (Image via Instagram/@dom.berry.on)

When 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 7 premiered on September 8, 2025, Luke Berry shared the story of how his relationship with Madelein Perez began. Reflecting on their first meeting in Colombia, he recalled,

"My jaw dropped she was beautiful she had this outfit on with the fur coat and I was like 'damn girl,' Like who the heck is this right?"

He went on to explain that their relationship went from that first meeting to serious very rapidly and that both of them shared about how their love grew despite the challenges that followed.

Luke and Madelein’s journey on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way

Meeting in Colombia

Luke explained that he first met Madelein during a trip to Colombia with friends. He said that two years ago, while on a boys’ trip, his group had been told they would find the “hottest girls” there.

After downloading dating apps, he met Madelein on the very first day. Madelein also reflected on their first meeting in her confessional, saying,

"When I met him in person his d*ck so hard like. He was so [gentlemanly], he was so so so special."

Luke said that their earlier connection was instant and that they "got along right away" even though they had just met.

However, Madelein was surprised at the speed of his feelings, and she remembered that he told her that she would be his "wife" and even said "love you" less than a week after they met.

Moving toward commitment

After coming back home, Luke said that he kept on with Madelein. He said that they communicated every day and that after three months, he got a tattoo of her name next to his p*nis.

He insisted that he was not the biggest tattoo person but wanted her to know he was serious and that she was "the one."

Madelein recalled Luke’s intentions, explaining that when he was home, Luke told her he really loved her and that he planned to "move to Colombia" after selling his house.

She reacted with surprise, questioning his sudden decision.

Months after their meeting, Luke proposed. He explained,

"Nine months after meeting Madelein, I proposed. I've never felt like this with anybody else. Madelein is a strong and confident person. She can be a little bit controlling, sure, but at the end of the day, I think she's like a voice of reason for me."

Preparing for marriage

As the wedding approached, tension appeared around finances and logistics.

On a video call practicing their dance, Madelein told Luke he was "doing horrible" and added that he had promised to move to Colombia.

Luke acknowledged the pressure in his confessional, saying it had been "a whole year," and Madelein was upset he was still in the United States.

He explained that he kept telling her he did not have the money to make the move.

Wedding preparations also raised new challenges. Madelein requested arriving at the ceremony in a "helicopter," to which Luke responded by asking if she wanted him to pay for it, to which she confirmed.

Luke explained his financial situation, saying,

"I promised Madelein the wedding of her dreams, but I'm in a lot of debt. I invested in sunglasses and a jewelry line and it hasn't turned to profit yet. So once I quit my job as a mining engineer, I am gonna have no money coming in."

Stay tuned for more updates.