“Most spectacular visuals I’ve ever seen”- America’s Got Talent judge Howie praises LightWire’s latest performance

LightWire from America's Got Talent season 20 (Image via Instagram/@light.wire)

Episode 12 of America's Got Talent season 20 was released on August 19, 2025. It was the first part of the quarterfinals that saw the selected contestants from the auditions performing to advance to the semi-final round.

LightWire, the dance group that earned the Golden Buzzer from Simon, also performed on the episode and received a standing ovation from the judges and the live audience. They used technology to the fullest to bind their dancing and storytelling skills with a larger visual picture.

Most judges called it the best live performance they had seen and thought it was worthy to go to Las Vegas, where several veteran winners showcase their talents in a live show setting.

Howie, who was impressed by their performance, mentioned how their performance was better than most performances.

"That was one of the most spectacular visuals I've ever seen," he added.

What happened during LightWire's performance on America's Got Talent season 20 episode 12?

LightWire's quarterfinals performance left the judges, the live audience, and the viewers at home equally enthralled. They used light projection and illuminated costumes to make a spectacle, combined with their dancing skills. The projections behind their screen exhibited themes of the jungle with flowers, birds, animals, and forests.

All four judges got up in a standing ovation as soon as they finished their performance, and the audience hooted in approval. Terry Crews came to the stage and noted that Simon was on his feet because the group was his Golden Buzzer. Mel B said that she was angry that she didn't have a Golden Buzzer anymore because if she did, she would have given it to them.

"I am even more annoyed that that was Simon's Golden Buzzer because that was outstanding, " she added.

Sofia said that they had seen such performances before, but what LighWire did was "special" and "mesmerizing". She said that the soundtrack they used should be in a movie and added that everything they did was "spectacular" and "mind-blowing".

Howie stated that it was the epitome of every act he had ever seen. He noted that most people said they wanted their own room in Vegas, or wanted to win the million-dollar prize money, when Simon asked them what they hoped to do after winning America's Got Talent. He said LightWire's performance was the epitome of what someone would buy tickets for in Vegas.

Simon said that a thing to remember was that the performance was put together by its participants and added that it was the best live performance he had ever seen. He said that their performance was on par with performances they saw at the opening ceremonies of the Olympics or the World Cup. He believed that he would see them at the next Olympic opening ceremony.

"Seriously, it was that good," he added.

He also thought that their performance in episode 12 was better than their performance in the first audition, which reaped his Golden Buzzer. He also told them that he was proud of them. Terry then asked one of LightWire's group members if being a Golden Buzzer recipient put them under extra pressure.

He said it did, and because of it, they pushed every team member to their limits. He stated that they made more use of technology and hoped that everyone enjoyed it. Terry wished them luck for the upcoming rounds. The results for this quarterfinal round will be announced on August 20, 2025, in episode 13.

Stay tuned for more updates!