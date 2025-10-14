Married at First Sight UK expert Paul Carrick Brunson calls out bride Sarah for ‘disrespecting’ husband Dean

MAFS UK expert Paul Carrick Brunson (Image via Getty)

Married at First Sight UK has returned with a new season, bringing several difficult conversations between couples and experts.

One of the show’s relationship specialists, Paul Carrick Brunson, recently intervened after a series of tense moments between newly matched couple Sarah and Dean.

During the latest episode that aired on October 13, 2025, Sarah openly admitted that Dean was not her “usual type” and that she “didn’t fancy him.”

Her comments drew attention when she described Dean as a “care bear” and suggested he would need to “lose weight and get some tattoos” for her to find him attractive.



The situation escalated further at a dinner party where Sarah appeared to mock her husband and even expressed interest in a member of the production team.

Following these incidents, Paul stepped in during a group setting to address what he described as “disrespect” toward Dean. He told Sarah,

“Dean is willing to change himself, but you’re disrespecting him… this isn’t just about what he will change, it’s about what you are willing to change.”

The moment aired on E4 and was later shared by Paul on social media, where he explained his decision to speak up.

Paul addresses Sarah’s behaviour on screen in Married at First Sight UK

Paul Carrick Brunson, 50, confronted Sarah directly during the dinner party episode. Speaking to her and the group, he said,

“When you went around the dinner party, calling him ‘the ick’… you lost my respect.”

His statement aimed to highlight the impact of her words on Dean and on the group’s dynamic.

Paul reminded Sarah that respect is an important foundation in any relationship and explained that his role on the show involves helping couples identify and correct damaging patterns early.

“Attraction can grow, connection can grow over time, but respect? Once you break it, it’s hard to get back,” he said during the discussion.

After the episode aired, Paul posted a clip of the exchange on Instagram, noting that it was not an easy decision to confront her. He wrote,

“When you care deeply about helping couples grow, that often means having conversations that aren’t easy.”

He added that he stepped in only after observing repeated patterns of behaviour, saying, “When you see disrespect in a relationship, especially in front of others, you can’t just sit silent. You have to act in the moment.”

The episode drew attention from viewers who noted Paul’s calm but firm response to the conflict.

Respect and communication in the Married at First Sight UK experiment

In his social media post, Paul elaborated on the importance of mutual respect, describing it as “the foundation” of a lasting connection.

He wrote, “This wasn’t about pointing fingers or placing blame. It was about protecting something sacred: respect. Respect is the foundation. It’s what makes space for vulnerability, growth and deep connection.”

He explained that maintaining respect allows couples to communicate more openly and build emotional trust throughout the process.

“Without it, even love can’t last,” he added in his caption. Paul said that before addressing anyone on the show, he takes time to observe their behaviour closely.

“Before I speak up, I pay close attention, because one moment doesn’t tell the full story. But when a pattern starts to form, that’s when I step in.”

The exchange between Paul, Sarah and Dean is one of several discussions featured this season, focusing on accountability and communication. Sarah and Dean’s journey continues to evolve as they navigate their challenges under expert guidance.

Married at First Sight UK airs on E4, with new episodes continuing this week.

Stay tuned for more updates.