Mama Duke wins Mel B’s golden buzzer and advances to the America's Got Talent season 20 finale

America's Got Talent judge Mel B (Image via Getty)

America's Got Talent season 20 live shows aired on Tuesday, August 26, 2025, with a format that gave one judge the power to send a contestant straight into the finale.

This special choice, called the Live Golden Buzzer, bypasses the normal voting system. On this night, it was Mel B’s turn to use the buzzer, and she selected singer, songwriter, and rapper Mama Duke.

Mama Duke made her first impression in the audition round with her original song Feels So Good to Be You, which went on to reach No. 4 on the charts.

For her live show return, she performed another original track titled Welcome to the Mama Duke Show. She explained that the song was created after her audition and went through several rewrites before she brought it to the stage.

The performance received praises from all four judges of America's Got Talent. Each of them noted her talent, writing, and stage presence. The moment ended with Mel B pressing the Live Golden Buzzer.

With that, Mama Duke secured a direct place in the America's Got Talent season 20 finale.

Judges’ reactions on America's Got Talent live show

On the second night of the live shows in America's Got Talent, Mama Duke performed her song Welcome to the Mama Duke Show.

She described her creative process, saying she wrote and rewrote until she felt satisfied with the final version.

The judges then shared their thoughts. Simon Cowell commented,

“Mama, I loved your audition. This actually might have been better. You have what I call ‘IT,’ which means I can’t explain what it is; it’s just a feeling.”

He pointed out that her appeal could carry beyond the show. Howie Mandel reacted after the audience gave a loud response, saying,

“I can’t hear because they love you so much. I love you even more. I’ve got to tell you what you have is authenticity. You are so real, so pure. You’re such a star. You speak to the world. We want to be you. We want to watch you. We want to buy tickets to see you.”

Sofia Vergara added her view, saying that Mama Duke’s writing was "clever" and that she was very likeable.

She explained that she did not think anyone like her had ever appeared on the stage before and said she hoped America would vote for her.

What comes next on America’s Got Talent season 20?

Following the judges’ comments, Mel B gave her own feedback. She told Mama Duke,

“I loved you the first time and I love you more now. You know what? Missy Elliott better be watching out for you because you’re coming right now.”

She then pressed the Live Golden Buzzer, filling the stage with confetti and confirming Mama Duke as a finalist.

America's Got Talent format during live shows allows one act each week to be selected by a judge for the finale, while the remaining semifinalists are chosen through America’s vote.

This continues until the full lineup for the finale is decided. Mama Duke will now return for the final round, where she will compete for the season 20 title.

Her background was also shared again during the show. Mama Duke is based in Austin, Texas, and works as a youth development leader at her local Y.

Reflecting on her path to music, she has said,

“I’ve always been a fish out of water, but when I discovered music, it just fit. It made me comfortable with myself. This is what I want to do.”

With her second original song performed on August 26 and the golden buzzer support from Mel B, Mama Duke becomes one of the confirmed finalists.

She will now prepare for the finale, where the outcome will be decided against the other top acts of America's Got Talent season 20.

Stay tuned for more updates.