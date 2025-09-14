Love Island USA's Olandria Carthen walks at the 2025 NYFW for Sergio Hudson

Olandria Carthen (Image via Instagram/@x_olandria)

Reality star Olandria Carthen is reaching new heights with her big career move as a model. While Carthen started as a sales professional in the elevator industry, she later admitted that making it big in the modelling world has always been a dream of hers. The Love Island USA season 7 fan favourite alum recently turned heads for her impressive walk for Sergio Hudson during New York Fashion Week on Friday, September 12.

The cameras soon captured two audience members who were rejoicing for the model on the ramp. The fan favourite Love Island couple expressed their excitement for the show and posted the same car selfie ahead of the fashion show.

The car selfie came with the caption “The VanCarthens”, as it was written on top along with a black heart emoji. While Olandria walked on the runway, Nic was seen pulling out his phone and capturing and was seen grinning ear to ear.

Olandria Carthen shines bright in the Sergio Hudson Fashion Show 2025

The Love Island USA star made her runway debut, and it was a sight to behold as the reality television star walked on the runway wearing an abstract orange that was paired with a black and nude jacket, along with embellished sleeves.

In an exclusive interview with USA Today, Designer Sergio Hudson admitted that he was not aware of the show ('Love Island USA').

However, they both have southern roots, as Hudson explained how he really wanted to connect to that age group, because that is like his godkids. While calling Olandria an amazing girl, Hudson further said,

“When she started wearing the clothes, and I started seeing the response … I went and looked at it, and I was like, 'Oh my gosh. "She was just an amazing, dynamic girl. And I wanted to give Gen Z something to look to, and I hope they enjoyed it, because she's a sweet girl."

The winner of Love Island USA season 6, Serena Page, was also spotted sitting beside Nic. Page was seen wearing a red blazer and pants set, as her bleached brows and blonde hair matched.

Olandria Carthen gets candid about her equation with Nicolas Vansteenberghe

The former Love Island alum admitted that allowing herself to fall for Nicolas Vansteenberghe was a difficult decision due to her friendship with her cast-mate. This was before Cierra made her controversial departure.

“I didn't allow myself to feel that spark. If I'm being honest, yes, there was [one]. I was like, 'You know what? I feel so guilty. I'm just going to write it off and say that there wasn't, out of respect for Cierra.' I always preach about girlhood and sisterhood and all that stuff. So I just wanted to stay true to my word."

Taylor Williams is also rooting for the couple while saying how it feels like the universe keeps putting them together for a reason.

The former Love Island alum admitted that Nic and Olandria end up working out and keep the [relationship] going.

Stay tuned for more updates.