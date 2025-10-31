Love Island USA alum HUDA Mustafa apologises for making controversial remarks

Huda Mustafa (Image via Instagram/@hudabubbaaa)

Love Island USA alum Huda Mustafa has issued an apology to Olandria Carthen after making a controversial statement. Huda Mustafa stirred the pot when she allegedly laughed on a live stream after an unknown caller used the N-word while referring to Olandria.

As this action received backlash. Huda soon shared her side of the story and also apologised to her former cast-mate. Huda claimed that she was simply laughing out of discomfort.

Huda also announced that she will be making a “personal donation to the NAACP" while encouraging others to do the same. Love Island alum Chelley Bissainthe broke the silence on the matter, saying that Huda should have “clocked it in the moment.”

Love Island USA alum Huda Mustafa issues an apology on social media

Love Island alum Huda Mustafa also issued a public apology on social media as she wrote,

“I want to begin by saying I completely respect Olandira, and it’s extremely disheartening that anyone would find it excusable to use this type of language,” Huda wrote. “Doing so only underlines that ignorance of the gravity that such a word carries.” “Olandria, it is clear now that this comment was targeted at you, and I apologize for my immediate reaction. My reaction in the moment came from being caught off guard, not from finding the word or situation funny. I want to be clear that I do not condone or tolerate anyone who uses such language.”

Olandria Carthen breaks the silence about the controversial livestream

Olandria Carthen has addressed the controversy that occurred after the livestream, saying that she absolutely does not condone racism of any kind, neither does she entertain it, and pointed out that this kind of language is not acceptable.

The Love Island USA alum issued her own statement and posted it to her Instagram Stories, saying,

“Not in anger, not as a joke, not ever,” Olandria wrote. “Words like that carry generations of pain, and pretending otherwise only keeps the cycle going. Defending it, laughing about it or making excuses is even worse. While I anticipate this will result in surface level apologies that fade in a few days, I’d like to transform this moment into something actionable,” she wrote, adding that she encouraged those who “participated in the stream” to donate to organizations dedicated to educating and uplifting the Black community like NAACP, UNCF and Thurgood Marshall College Fund"

“I will not let this moment derail my purpose of uplifting my community. I’m standing firm in who I am and using this as an opportunity to call for real accountability and awareness. We all have a role in building a culture where speaking to one another with respect is the standard, and where speaking against hate speech is the bare minimum.”

