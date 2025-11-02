Love Island star Nic Vansteenberghe gets candid about training for the NYC marathon

Nicolas Vansteenberghe (Image via Instagram/@nicolasvans)

Love Island USA alum Nic Vansteenberghe was recently spotted with Olandria Carthen on a Miami trip. The television personality is reportedly training for his next big which is running the New York City Marathon.

The Love Island alum will be running the marathon with Team Strava, as he opens up about it in an interview with Today, in which Nic says that he is a bit later in the training process.

The television personality already has two marathons under his belt, out of which one is an Ironman race.

Nic concludes by saying that he thinks the potential fan involvement is what is going to get him to the finish line.

Nic had earlier finished his past two marathons in a time duration of around five hours and 20 minutes; the television personality is hopeful that his early records will be easy to beat. As he said,

“That's the goal ... under five hours would be great."

Love Island alum Nic Vansteenberghe gets candid about his pre-Marathon prep

Nic Vansteenberghe gave some insight into how his pre-marathon prep has been going.

In an interview with Today, the former Love Island contestant said that the time he got to run helped him to “quiet the noise”, as he explained further:

"I feel like it's been a year in the last four months with the way that things are going," Nic says. "You get maybe like one breather a week, so taking those breathers a week is helpful, and that's I guess the way that I stay present."

Nic further explained how, after doing the events at night, it is nice to wake up early in the morning and get the run done while calling it a way to clear the mind.

While talking about his life post Love Island, Nic revealed that he talked to season 6 alums Rob Rausch and Kendall Washington, while saying,

"I asked Rob specifically how he's been navigating the life afterwards," Nic says. "I think asking people from the last cast is so beneficial, because they've literally gone through the same thing."

Nic concluded by saying that the thing that he noticed was that Rob and Kendall were just the same people they were online.

Nic pointed out that his biggest takeaway is just being “who you are, and if people can't accept that, then they're not your cup of tea.”

Nic Vansteenberghe shares an update about Olandria Carthen

The Love Island USA alum also took this opportunity to talk about how things are with Olandria Carthen, as he revealed that she will be flying in on the day of the marathon, so she will cheer for him at the finish line.

Nic also teased the idea of the two having a lot more time after the race, as he explained:

“I think at this point we're looking for just a breath of a fresh air from all the hectic-ness, I've said this before, like I want to go on our hot air balloon date, I want to do all these things — but at this point, I'm like, I just want to sit on a couch and do nothing with her.”

Stay tuned for more updates.