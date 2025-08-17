Love Island UK star Helena discusses her plans to be on the All-Stars season

Helena from Love Island UK season 12 (Image via Instagram/@helenaforddd)

The finale episode of Love Island UK season 12 was released on August 4, 2025. It saw Toni and Cach winning the season while Harry and Shakira became the runners-up. Since the finale, the stars of the show have been appearing in several interviews. Fans are curious to know more about their transformed lives and their personal experiences from the show.

Helena and Meg appeared on one such interview by Cosmopolitan UK, which was published on the publication's YouTube channel on August 14, 2025. In the interview, the duo discussed topics such as scenes that were not aired, friendships in the villa, online hate, new crushes, family life after the show, and tea on Meg vs Shakira.

They also spoke about their plans to appear on the next All-Stars of the franchise. While they didn't announce anything officially, they talked about their own desires to join the spin-off.

What Love Island UK star Helena said about her plans to come to the All Stars season

When the interviewer asked Helena if she would come back for an All Stars season 3, she jokingly said that she would as long as Harry was nowhere near it. She added that she felt like she was robbed of her experience on Love Island UK season 12, so at the moment, she thought she wouldn't do an All-Stars.

However, she felt like she could go back in there and not stick to just one person, or not do things that she did on season 12.

"Cause' when you lose it, you lose everything," she added.

She referred to her time with Harry on season 12, where, after she remained loyal to him to the point where they got exclusive, he moved on with Shakira. It was a pivotal moment for the season and equally shocking for the fans. Meg agreed with Helena's answer in the interview and stated that she needed to have a "strong head space" to be on the All Stars season.

Helena further said that she wanted to do something for her "redemption" as well. That was because she had learned a lot about herself in the villa. Sharing that she hadn't ever been in a relationship before, Helena said that the experience of being with a man in itself was new to her.

"I feel like I dealt with things not in the correct way," she said.

She noted that people thought that she was always "unserious" and was letting Harry "walk all over" her. But she had gone back and realized where she had gone wrong and how she had been avoidant. She stated that if she went on All Starsnow, she would do better for herself.

While talking about All Stars, Helena added that she would use the things she learned during her stay at the Love Island UK villa in her outside life as well. She said she just didn't want to be the girl who men looked at as someone they could "walk all over." Meg agreed and added that people indeed learned a lot about themselves in the villa.

She added that they learned how to treat people and how to treat them differently. She stated that there were many things that one wanted to go back to, but they couldn't, so they amended and changed for the future instead.

"Nobody is perfect but you can always make yourself a better person," Meg said.

