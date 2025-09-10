Love Island Games season 2: Full cast list explored

Love Island Games season 2 is releasing on September 16, 2025, only on Peacock. (Image via Peacock)

Love Island Games season 2 is making a dramatic return, promising even fiercer competition among islanders from across the globe starting Tuesday, September 16, 2025, exclusively on Peacock.

This unique spinoff blends romance and strategy, featuring contestants from various Love Island franchises with incomplete tales getting a second chance at love.

The cast for the second season of Love Island Games is a diverse combination of singletons from the USA, UK, France, Malta, Belgium, Netherlands and Australia.

Everyone is heading to Fiji to take a chance at love and compete for the $100,000 prize.

There are some changes in the format this season, introducing a new host, Ariana Madrix, adding fresh energy to the villa.

While Iain Stirling continues his duty as a narrator, Maura Higgins takes up the role of social media ambassador for the show and host the weekly live aftershow as well.

Furthermore, the show will air in real time, allowing the viewers to watch their favourite islanders live and vote for them via the Love Island USA app to determine and influence eliminations, couplings, and overall strategic gameplay.

Love Island Games season 2 cast list explored

14 islanders are confirmed to enter the villa in the first wave of Love Island Games season 2, with more islanders expected to enter the villa throughout the show. Here is the cast list:

1. Andrea Carmona (Love Island USA, Season 6)

Andrea's journey on Love Island USA was cut short unexpectedly, but her game and social skills made a strong impression. She is eager to redeem herself on the show this time.

2. Andreina Santos (Love Island USA, Season 7)

Andrea got dumped dramatically in her last season, and now she hopes to flip her luck in Fiji and seeks love and redemption.

3. Charlie Georgiou (Love Island USA, Season 7)

Charlie was known as the first male bombshell in his season. He faced heartbreak and is ready for a second chance at romance and victory.

4. Christopher Seeley (Love Island USA, Season 7)

Christopher's famous split with Huda Mustafa during his final date framed his storyline, denoted by tough decisions and personal growth.

Now he is hungry and adamant to win the show.

5. Kay Kay Gray (Love Island USA, Season 5)

Kay Kay, is known for her positive energy. After a bittersweet ending in her season, she’s determined to pursue a man and win love and money both.

6. Kendall Washington (Love Island USA, Season 6)

Kendall is a strong competitor with a strong purpose. He wants to find a real connection with someone and win the title after early challenges in his original season.

7. Josh Goldstein (Love Island USA, Season 3)

Josh is a fan favourite islander with strong strategic gameplay and sincere intentions. He’s confident this time and views himself as the top contender for winning the show.

8. Isaiah Campbell (Love Island USA, Season 4)

Isaiah took plenty of risks in his season, winning fans for his honesty and bold moves. This time, he is here for love and is slightly nervous about the challenges, but aims to do it all.

9. Lucinda Strafford (Love Island UK, Season 7; Love Island Australia, Season 5)

After finishing as runner-up in Australia and making waves in the UK, Lucinda is testing her luck and is hopeful for the third time.

10. Mert Okatan (Love Island Belgium & Netherlands, Seasons 2 & 3)

Mert is a former soccer player known for his competitive streak. He is back to test it further in the Love Island Games and is planning to win.

11. Garbi Denteh (Love Island Belgium & Netherlands, Season 4)

Garbi was the runner-up in Belgium, as she reached the finals, and is recognised for her strategic and social skills.

12. Solène Favreau (Love Island France, Season 2)

Solène finished third in France, and a recent appearance on Below Deck gained her extra attention.

13. Nicola Gauci Borda-Warr (Love Island Malta, Season 1)

Nicola dominated her first season in Malta, placing fourth, and now steps into Fiji ready for fierce physical challenges.

14. Tyrique Hyde (Love Island UK, Season 10)

Tyrique is known for his playful energy and emotional dominance over strategic game, which makes him a unique addition to the Love Island Games cast.

Love Island Games season 2 promises to deliver high-stakes competition with intense drama and fresh surprises each day, with couples and singles challenges, eliminations, renewed rivalries and surprising new appearances throughout the series.

The two-hour premiere episode releases on Peacock at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT with new episodes streaming every day in the first week and after that, on Thursdays through Tuesdays.

Stay tuned for more updates.