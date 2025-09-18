Love Island Games season 2 : Episode schedule explored

Love Island Games season 2 (Image via Peacock)

Love Island Games is a spinoff of the hit television show Love Island. Love Island Games season 2 is officially airing “every day but hump day,". The new season will air every day except Wednesday, so viewers can catch the fun on every Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday. Viewers can stream a brand-new episode on Peacock at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET. The last episode will air on Tuesday, September 30, 2025.

As for the premiere week, Love Island Games was already released on Wednesday, September 17. Host Maura Higgins hosts a weekly talk show, Love Island Aftersun, which will come on Saturday, with players and guests who will look back at all the drama and never-before-seen behind-the-scenes action, which also airs at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET.

Former Love Island USA alum Ariana Madix is the host of Love Island Games season. As set in the beautiful islands of Fiji, Love Island Games Season 2 will welcome 14 fan-favourite Islanders as they take on challenges while giving a little sneak peek into the ongoing romance between these castmates.

The new season also teases a few "dramatic arrivals."

Love Island Games season 2: Cast details

Here is the complete list of the fan favourite cast members of Love Island who have returned for the second season.

Andrea Carmona (seen on Season 6, USA)

Andreina Santos (seen on Season 7, USA)

Isaiah Campbell (seen on Season 4, USA)

Josh Goldstein (seen on Season 3, USA)

Kay Kay Gray (seen on Season 5, USA)

Kendall Washington (seen on Season 6, USA)

Charlie Georgio (seen on Season 7, USA)

Christopher Seeley (seen on Season 7, USA)

Garbi Denteh (seen on Season 4, Netherlands & Belgium)

Lucinda Strafford (seen on Season 7, UK & Season 5, Australia)

Mert Okatan (seen on Season 2 & Season 3, Netherlands & Belgium)

Nicola Gauci Borda-Warr (seen on Season 1, Malta)

Solene Favreau (seen on Season 2, France)

Tyrique Hyde (seen on Season 10, UK)

Love Island Games season 2: What to expect

The second season does not have pre-filmed episodes, but viewers will be able to watch their favourite Islanders in real time, which is similar to the format of Love Island USA.

According to Peacock, viewers can also influence the course of the game by voting for their favourite couples through the "Love Island USA" app. The couple who survives the competition will be crowned the final champions of "Love Island Games" and win a cash prize of $100,000.

As season 1 host Maya Jama explained,

"You'll be glad to know you're still gonna be coupling up and getting to know each other on a romantic level. But this time, in your couples, you'll also be competing against each other in challenges. And those challenges will determine everything, from who you couple up with to who stays in the villa and who gets dumped."

Love Island Games Season 2 has already premiered on streaming network Peacock on Tuesday, September 16 at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET. Stay tuned for more updates.